Academy Point at Mystic Senior Assisted Living Community Executive Director Honored for Helping Shape the Future of Aging

"Jessica's ability to balance empathy with accountability, and innovation with meaningful human connection, makes her truly deserving of this recognition." -Justin Grady, regional director of operations, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

The annual Future Leaders Awards recognize emerging leaders across a range of healthcare sectors who are elevating resident and patient experiences, supporting caregivers and driving innovation across the continuum of care.

Brown was selected for her unwavering commitment to resident dignity, transparency and innovation. A passionate advocate for resident choice and independence — particularly for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia — she has also fostered an inclusive, values-driven culture through hands-on leadership and team development.

"Jessica's forward-thinking leadership is redefining what senior living can look like," said Justin Grady, regional director of operations for Benchmark Senior Living. "Her ability to balance empathy with accountability, and innovation with meaningful human connection, makes her truly deserving of this recognition."

Brown has more than 20 years of experience in senior living and healthcare leadership. She holds a bachelor's degree and a certificate in long-term healthcare management from University of Connecticut. She became executive director of Academy Point at Mystic in 2024 after previously serving as executive director of an assisted living community in Waterford, Conn.

Named a 2026 Best Assisted Living community by U.S. News & World Report, Academy Point at Mystic, has provided trusted care to local seniors for more than 25 years. The assisted living with memory care offers care that spans independent assisted living to memory care assisted living for those living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Residents who need it benefit from 24/7 personalized support tailored to their individual needs.

Residents enjoy private apartments along with chef-prepared meals served all-day, on-site supportive healthcare services, scheduled transportation and a full calendar of social and wellness programs offered in many newly renovated common spaces. A Sky Lounge, dining room with water views, media, entertainment and recreation rooms, hair salon, spacious living areas and more help foster connection and engagement.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living