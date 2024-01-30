Acadian Ventures Closes $30 Million Fund II to Invest in the Next Generation of Work Technologies

The firm's second fund is anchored by limited partners including ServiceNow Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, and a number of family offices based in the USA and Europe

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acadian Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm, today announced the successful close on an oversubscribed $30 million in capital commitments for its second fund. The new fund is anchored by ServiceNow Ventures and Connecticut Innovations with additional participation from venture capital firms, family offices, high-net individuals, many of the firm's founders, and a majority of limited partners from our first fund. Acadian Ventures Fund II is almost triple the size of its inaugural first fund and the firm has already made 12 investments out of the second fund.

Acadian Ventures is a global venture capital firm that invests in the next generation of work technologies. Today, the firm is focused on four core themes: Intelligent work applications (i.e. A.I.), work infrastructure (i.e. data and APIs), new regulatory and compliance, and the emerging global workforce. These emergent areas in technology will create opportunities for new ways to manage work, creating new market categories, and disrupting existing incumbents.

"We are excited to partner with Acadian Ventures to support investment in the next generation of work technologies that are drastically improving the employee experience, " said Philip Kirk, senior vice president of corporate business development at ServiceNow. "The firm's strategy to focus on maximizing human potential aligns well with our ServiceNow Ventures strategy to foster innovation in companies and market at the leading edge of digital transformation."

Acadian Ventures' second fund builds upon the success of the firm's first fund by continuing to invest in the next generation of global companies that are transforming work. Acadian Ventures has been building a strong track record of performance since its inception. Today, Acadian Ventures Fund I is currently ranked as a top decile fund, according to Pitchbook, with investments in companies such as Oyster, Nomi Health, SmartRecruiters, and Techwolf.

Acadian Ventures was founded in 2019 and is led by general partners, Jason Corsello and Thomas Otter. The firm has built a strong reputation as an operator-centric firm with an operating network that includes executives who have built and led some of the most successful companies in enterprise software including Salesforce, Workday, SAP, Oracle, ADP, Ceridian, and Cornerstone OnDemand.

"Our continued thesis is to invest in companies transforming work by leveraging technology to make people's working lives simpler, more gratifying, and ultimately more productive," said Corsello. "We are thrilled to continue our journey in building the most specialized early-stage venture firm, investing at the intersection of technology and work."

About Acadian Ventures:

Acadian Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in the USA and Germany. We invest in companies at their earliest days of formation that are leading the work revolution and reimagining how people work in the future. Founded in 2019, Acadian Ventures is led by industry veterans from Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, and Cornerstone OnDemand. More information can be found at http://www.acadianventures.com.

