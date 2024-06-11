Acara Partners' Business Development, Epic Esthetics, to Open in Greensboro, NC on June 18

Acara Partners, one of the aesthetic medical industry's premier business consulting and marketing agencies, announces the opening of a recent business development, Epic Esthetics in Greensboro, North Carolina, on June 18.

BRANFORD, Conn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acara Partners, a full-service business consulting and marketing agency for the aesthetic medical industry, is proud to announce that a recent business development client, Epic Esthetics in Greensboro, NC, is set to open on June 18. Throughout Epic Esthetics' med spa business development, the Acara Partners team of experts assisted in thoroughly establishing everything from their business plan and working capital to their service offerings and unique brand story.

Informed by decades of industry experience, Acara Partners provides the business support and knowledge needed to launch a successful practice in today's thriving medical spa market. Acara is proud to be one of the industry's preferred consulting groups for physicians and entrepreneurs who are developing their own aesthetic medical practice.

A business development with Acara Partners includes:

Concept Development

Market Assessment

Financial Model

Business Plan & Site Selection

Implementation & Opening

Brand Development

To learn more about starting your own med spa or growing your aesthetic medical practice with Acara Partners, please call 203.488.0028 or schedule a call online. Acara Partners is located at 944 Main St., Branford, CT 06405.

About Acara Partners

Acara Partners is a full-service business consulting and marketing agency for the aesthetic medical industry. Founded in 2004 by industry pioneers Francis X Acunzo and his wife Colleen Acunzo, Acara Partners specializes in business development, operations, sales, strategic marketing, brand development and website design.

The aesthetic medical industry experts at Acara have cultivated close and extensive relationships with med spa owners, device manufacturers and product companies both nationally and internationally. Over the past two decades, Acara Partners has worked with more than 350 aesthetic medical practices and developed more than 180 med spas nationwide, creating business and marketing plans that drive success.

About Epic Esthetics

Epic Esthetics, owned by Patrice Thomspon Williams and Cory Williams, EPIC Management Group, pairs expert care with innovative treatments to offer patients an unparalleled experience in an environment of luxury and relaxation. Epic Esthetics puts patients' aesthetic and wellness needs at the forefront with a carefully crafted and extensive menu of top-tier services.

With the belief that everyone deserves care that's centered around what makes them unique, Epic Esthetics never takes a one-size-fits all approach. Guided by the professional advice of a knowledgeable and caring team, Epic Esthetics helps patients choose the right treatments that align with their personal goals.

Media Contact

Michelle Blydenburg, Acara Partners, 203.488.0028, [email protected], https://acarapartners.com/

SOURCE Acara Partners