Acara Partners to Exhibit at AmSpa's Medical Spa Show 2024 in Las Vegas

Acara Partners, one of the aesthetic medical industry's premier business consulting and marketing agencies, will exhibit at AmSpa's The Medical Spa Show 2024 in Las Vegas from April 11-14.
BRANFORD, Conn., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acara Partners, a full-service business consulting and marketing agency for the aesthetic medical industry, will be exhibiting at The Medical Spa Show from April 11-14, 2024, in Las Vegas. Returning to AmSpa's annual event for the fifth time, Acara Partners will be located at Booth #433 at Wynn Las Vegas.
The Acara team is looking forward to engaging with clients and industry partners as well as meeting prospective clients. Acara's VP of Consulting and Practice Development, Angela Taylor, and Director of Business Development, Michelle Blydenburg, will be exhibiting on the trade show floor on April 12 and 13.
Attendees are encouraged to meet with Angela and Michelle to discuss launching, growing or marketing their aesthetic medical practice and to learn how Acara Partners has helped hundreds of medical spas over the past two decades.
AmSpa attendees, visit Acara Partners at Booth #433 for these special offers:
- Free Marketing Assessment of your aesthetic medical practice
- $8,500 OFF a Business Development Package
To learn more or to set up a meeting with Acara Partners in Las Vegas, please call 203.488.0028. Acara Partners is located at 944 Main St., Branford, CT 06405.
About Acara Partners
Acara Partners is a full-service business consulting and marketing agency for the aesthetic medical industry. Founded in 2004 by industry pioneers Francis X. Acunzo and his wife Colleen Acunzo, Acara Partners specializes in business development, operations, sales, strategic marketing, brand development and website design.
The aesthetic medical industry experts at Acara have cultivated close and extensive relationships with med spa owners, device manufacturers and product companies both nationally and internationally. Over the past two decades, Acara Partners has worked with more than 350 aesthetic medical practices and developed more than 180 med spas nationwide, creating business and marketing plans that drive success.
Media Contact
Michelle Blydenburg, Acara Partners, 203.488.0028, [email protected], https://acarapartners.com/
SOURCE Acara Partners
