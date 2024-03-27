Acara Partners to Exhibit at AmSpa's Medical Spa Show 2024 in Las Vegas

The Acara team is looking forward to engaging with clients and industry partners as well as meeting prospective clients. Post this

Attendees are encouraged to meet with Angela and Michelle to discuss launching, growing or marketing their aesthetic medical practice and to learn how Acara Partners has helped hundreds of medical spas over the past two decades.

AmSpa attendees, visit Acara Partners at Booth #433 for these special offers:

Free Marketing Assessment of your aesthetic medical practice

$8,500 OFF a Business Development Package

To learn more or to set up a meeting with Acara Partners in Las Vegas, please call 203.488.0028. Acara Partners is located at 944 Main St., Branford, CT 06405.

About Acara Partners

Acara Partners is a full-service business consulting and marketing agency for the aesthetic medical industry. Founded in 2004 by industry pioneers Francis X. Acunzo and his wife Colleen Acunzo, Acara Partners specializes in business development, operations, sales, strategic marketing, brand development and website design.

The aesthetic medical industry experts at Acara have cultivated close and extensive relationships with med spa owners, device manufacturers and product companies both nationally and internationally. Over the past two decades, Acara Partners has worked with more than 350 aesthetic medical practices and developed more than 180 med spas nationwide, creating business and marketing plans that drive success.

Media Contact

Michelle Blydenburg, Acara Partners, 203.488.0028, [email protected], https://acarapartners.com/

SOURCE Acara Partners