ACB and Serta Simmons Bedding Expand Strategic Partnership

Both the Beautyrest® Co-op Program and Serta® Co-op Program, previously managed by another vendor, provide dealers with co-op marketing funds to support high-impact marketing initiatives that drive consumer engagement with the SSB brand. To support the complexities of the digital marketing landscape, the enhanced program incorporates robust media solutions, designed to help SSB dealers launch meaningful and highly targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Dealers can allocate their co-op funds towards custom media solution packages that utilize a variety of omni-channel marketing activities including search engine marketing, social media advertising, display ads, streaming ads, and more. This turnkey co-op solution offered by ACB has already delivered measurable success, including an increase in previous Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), higher conversion rates, and improved foot traffic.

"The support ACB has provided to Serta Simmons has significantly and positively impacted SSB's Co-op Programs," said Chris Geruso, Vice President, Sales Activation & Pricing Analytics at Serta Simmons Bedding. "Dealers are utilizing funds more strategically, and ACB's guidance continues to help us uncover new ways to drive engagement. As the partnership grows, we will rely on ACB's continued expertise to remain competitive in the marketplace."

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Serta Simmons and continue supporting their dealer marketing and incentive efforts," said Charlie Farah, Vice President of Business Development at ACB. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure the Co-op Programs relaunched flawlessly and are driving dealer engagement in both new and impactful ways. At ACB, we are committed to being SSB's trusted advisor and partner in their long-term success."

ACB's comprehensive solution includes a fully configurable online program platform with custom reporting capabilities, dedicated account and customer support, and tailored processes to meet SSB's program goals. Layered onto ACB's service deliverables is competitive advertising spend research – especially insights into Share of Voice (SOV) – that is essential for evaluating the local advertising landscape. It reveals how prominently SSB brands are represented relative to their competitors, helping identify gaps, saturation points, and opportunities for differentiation. When combined with co-op advertising program data, this intelligence becomes even more powerful, enabling SSB Sales & Marketing teams to make more informed decisions, allocate budgets strategically, and better profile key accounts based on competitive positioning and local market dynamic.

The solution also provides dealers with immediate access to Beautyrest and Serta co-op program guidelines, available funds, media service options, claim submission and status tracking, and detailed marketing performance reports.

This expanded partnership represents the next phase in a successful and collaborative relationship between ACB and SSB. Looking ahead, both companies are committed to growing the program's media and digital marketing solutions while quickly adapting to industry change and local market dynamics to remain at the forefront of program innovation, driving continued value for all SSB program stakeholders.

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (SSB) is one of the leading global sleep companies. With a 150-year heritage in delivering industry-leading sleep solutions and a mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives, the company is headquartered in Doraville, GA, and owns top brands such as Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, Beautyrest®, Tuft & Needle® and Beauty Sleep®. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit sertasimmons.com.

ACB is a U.S. based service provider specializing in rebates and sales incentives, catering to the channel marketing services requirements of brands, manufacturers, service providers, and their advertising agencies. For more information on ACB services on Rebates, Sales Incentive Programs, Co-op Advertising and Compliance Program Administration, please visit acbcoop.com or contact us at [email protected].

