ACB Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Drive Client Success and Strategic Growth

"I have every confidence that David and Travis's leadership will strengthen our client relationships, accelerate our growth, and position ACB for an exceptional future," said Mike Tumminello, President of ACB. Post this

David McShane, Chief Relationship Officer

ACB has appointed David McShane to the newly created role of Chief Relationship Officer, a senior executive position established to further elevate the company's commitment to client partnership, service excellence, and organizational performance. In this expanded leadership capacity, David will be responsible for shaping and executing ACB's client relationship strategy, guiding customer experience initiatives, and providing operational leadership across key areas of the organization.

The creation of the Chief Relationship Officer role underscores ACB's belief that trusted client relationships are central to the company's long-term success.

Travis McShane, Vice President, Head of Sales & Marketing

ACB has named Travis McShane as Vice President, Head of Sales & Marketing, reporting directly to ACB's President. In this capacity, Travis will lead ACB's Sales and Marketing Department, driving new business development, lead generation, as well as overseeing all marketing strategies and communications initiatives.

Prior to this new role, Travis has been overseeing ACB's Account Management department for the last 4+ years, developing strong relationships with ACB's clients and strategic partners.

A Strategic Investment in Leadership

These promotions reflect ACB's deliberate and ongoing investment in developing the next generation of organizational leadership, ensuring continuity, stability, and a continued focus on delivering value to clients, employees, and partners. By placing experienced, client-focused leaders in dedicated executive roles, ACB is ensuring that clients receive a higher level of strategic attention, responsiveness, and partnership, translating organizational strength directly into better outcomes, deeper relationships, and a more seamless experience at every touchpoint.

About ACB

ACB is a U.S. based service provider specializing in co-op, compliance, rebates, and sales incentives, catering to the channel marketing services requirements of brands, manufacturers, service providers, and their advertising agencies. For more information on ACB services on Rebates, Sales Incentive Programs, Co-op Advertising and Compliance Program Administration, please visit acbcoop.com or contact us at [email protected].

ACB is headquartered in New York City with client service offices in Memphis, TN and Tempe, AZ. For additional information, Contact ACB.

Learn more at www.acbcoop.com

Media Contact

Veronica Portelli, ACB, Inc., 1 7328561354, [email protected], www.acbcoop.com

SOURCE ACB, Inc.