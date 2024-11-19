ACB Announces Strategic Partnership with Serta Simmons Bedding

"We look forward to ACB's continued guidance and expertise as we look for new ways to transform and elevate our program," said Chris Geruso, Vice President, Sales Activation & Pricing Analytics at Serta Simmons Bedding. Post this

"Serta Simmons is pleased to partner with ACB on our SSB Rewards Program," said Chris Geruso, Vice President, Sales Activation & Pricing Analytics at Serta Simmons Bedding. "ACB has managed a smooth transition of our program from our previous supplier, ensuring satisfaction for our RSA participants. We look forward to ACB's continued guidance and expertise as we look for new ways to transform and elevate our program."

"We are honored that Serta Simmons has entrusted ACB to manage the SSB Rewards Program on their behalf," said Charlie Farah, Vice President of Business Development at ACB. "As our partnership continues, our top priority will focus on their success and the ongoing support of SSB's RSA program participants."

The ACB solution includes an online program resource that offers configurable processes, customized reporting, payment services, and dedicated customer support.

This partnership marks the beginning of a collaborative effort between SSB and ACB to find innovative new ways to reward and interact with RSAs, and build long-standing, meaningful relationships with all program participants. With the new program set in motion, all SSB RSAs are invited to participate and provide their feedback to ensure the best experience possible.

To learn more about the SSB Rewards Program, RSAs can register here: SSB Rewards

About Serta Simmons Bedding

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (SSB) is one of the leading global sleep companies. With a 150-year heritage in delivering industry-leading sleep solutions and a mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives, the company is headquartered in Doraville, GA, and owns top brands such as Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, Beautyrest®, Tuft & Needle® and Beauty Sleep®. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit sertasimmons.com.

About ACB

ACB is a U.S. based service provider specializing in rebates and sales incentives, catering to the channel marketing services requirements of brands, manufacturers, service providers, and their advertising agencies. For more information on ACB services on Rebates, Sales Incentive Programs, Co-op Advertising and Compliance Program Administration, please visit acbcoop.com or contact us at [email protected].

ACB is headquartered in New York City with client service offices in Memphis, TN and Tempe, AZ. For additional information, Contact ACB.

Learn more at www.acbcoop.com

