ACB Promotes Cindy Henry to General Manager of Memphis Operations

"As Cindy steps into the role of General Manager, I have every confidence that she will continue building on ACB's strong foundation while empowering our Memphis team to achieve even greater success," said Mike Tumminello, President of ACB. Post this

"Cindy has earned the respect of our clients and colleagues through decades of exceptional leadership, operational expertise, and an unwavering commitment to excellence,' said Mike Tumminello, President of ACB. "As she steps into the role of General Manager, I have every confidence that she will continue building on ACB's strong foundation while empowering our Memphis team to achieve even greater success. We are excited for this next chapter and look forward to the impact Cindy will make for our employees, clients, and company."

Throughout her tenure, Henry has been instrumental in strengthening ACB's operational capabilities while fostering collaboration across departments and delivering best-in-class service to clients. As General Manager, she will continue to build upon that legacy while leading the Memphis team into its next chapter of innovation and growth.

About ACB

ACB is a leading provider of channel marketing, incentive, rebate, loyalty, and brand compliance solutions. Since 1917, ACB has partnered with leading brands to simplify complex marketing programs through innovative technology, expert program administration, and exceptional client service. Today, ACB supports organizations across more than 25 industries with tailored solutions that drive engagement, ensure compliance, and maximize program performance. For more information on ACB services on Rebates, Sales Incentive Programs, Co-op Advertising and Compliance Program Administration, please visit acbcoop.com or contact us at [email protected].

ACB is headquartered in New York City with client service offices in Memphis, TN and Tempe, AZ. For additional information, Contact ACB.

Learn more at www.acbcoop.com

Media Contact

Veronica Portelli, ACB, Inc., 1 7328561354, [email protected], www.acbcoop.com

SOURCE ACB, Inc.