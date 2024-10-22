ACB's Monica Martin Nominated for Prestigious Women in Tech Global Awards

"This recognition is humbling. It highlights the potential for any woman to be a leader in technology and points to the doors that we can continue to open for future generations," shared Monica Martin, VP of Innovation at ACB Post this

In 2023, Monica transitioned into her role as VP of Innovation, where she focuses on leading ACB's Innovation Lab. This department is dedicated to the optimization of the company's AI initiatives, product development and client technology. Monica's forward-thinking mindset continues to drive ACB's technological transformative efforts, ensuring optimal customer experience and satisfaction.

"ACB is incredibly proud of Monica, whose leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence has been instrumental in driving our company forward," said Mike Tumminello, President, at ACB. "Monica's vision not only enhances our technological capabilities, but also strengthens our position in the industry, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation. We thank WomenTech Network for bestowing upon her these two prestigious nominations, further recognizing her positive impact on all women in technology."

"I'm grateful to have been nominated by WomenTech Network for the Digital Transformation and Lifetime Achievement awards," shared Monica Martin, VP of Innovation at ACB. "This recognition is humbling. It highlights the potential for any woman to be a leader in technology and points to the doors that we can continue to open for future generations."

By working closely with ACB's Executive Committee and other senior leadership, Monica has implemented improved internal procedures which help expedite and seamlessly transition clients through the onboarding and project launch processes. She has played a crucial role in implementing the company's AI solutions and identifying opportunities for improvements which boost internal efficiency and enhance client-facing solutions.

The 2024 WomenTech Global Awards ceremony will be held virtually on December 4th.

About WomenTech Network

WomenTech Network is one of the world's leading communities for women in tech with more than 9,000 Global Ambassadors representing 179 countries.

70,000 tech leaders have collaborated with the network to date in order to cultivate a diverse global network that reaches 4.5 million people. WomenTech Network strives to empower women in tech through leadership development, professional growth, and mentorship programs. WomenTech Network hosts regular career networking events and a global tech conference for members to connect with like-minded professionals and learn about job opportunities at leading companies that value diversity.

About ACB

ACB is a U.S. based service provider specializing in rebates and sales incentives, catering to the channel marketing services requirements of brands, manufacturers, service providers, and their advertising agencies. For more information on ACB services on Rebates, Sales Incentive Programs, Co-op Advertising and Compliance Program Administration, please visit acbcoop.com or contact us at [email protected].

ACB is headquartered in New York City with client service offices in Memphis, TN and Tempe, AZ. For additional information, Contact ACB.

Learn more at www.acbcoop.com

