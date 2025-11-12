ACB's VP of Innovation, Monica Martin, Challenges Companies to Rethink "The Cost of Innovation" at SIM Memphis Strategy Series

"Innovation requires patience but enables you to capitalize on transformative technologies as they emerge," said Monica Martin, VP of Innovation. Post this

"Every time we say 'we'll fix that later,' we're not just making a technical decision – we're making a financial decision," Martin said. "We're taking out a loan against our future ability to innovate. And in the age of AI, that loan comes due faster than ever before."

Martin's message resonated with leaders across industries navigating the balance between agility and long-term growth. Her presentation emphasized how technical debt – the accumulation of quick fixes and workarounds – can hinder innovation, talent retention, and AI adoption if not addressed proactively.

ACB's transformation journey offers a real-world example of how established companies can modernize without losing operational momentum. By launching an Innovation Lab and investing in AI-driven infrastructure modernization, ACB is creating a foundation for sustainable innovation and future-ready systems.

"Innovation through shortcuts is like a payday loan – it solves today's problem but creates tomorrow's crisis," Martin added. "Innovation through strategic investment is like building an endowment – it requires patience but enables you to capitalize on transformative technologies as they emerge."

The Society for Information Management (SIM) Memphis Strategy Series for Executives gathered innovators, executives, and strategists to share insights on adapting to disruption in a rapidly changing business environment. Martin's session stood out as a call to action for leaders to confront the true cost of innovation – and to build organizations capable of thriving in the AI era.

