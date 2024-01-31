Accelerate: Dental Revenue Workshop Revs Up for its Second Year

"The first Accelerate workshop was such a success that we knew it needed to become a recurring event for dental billers, who have had few in-person opportunities for both education and networking," said Amy Leonor, VP of Marketing at Vyne Dental. Post this

This workshop is designed to cater to dental practices of varying sizes, with the goal of sparking and bolstering their financial success. Attendees will cultivate valuable connections, exchange insights, delve into the dynamic realm of optimal dental billing practices, and hone strategies and tools to boost a practice's revenue.

This immersive classroom-style workshop will feature industry thought leaders such as AADOM Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Teresa Duncan, Rick Garofolo, Founder of The Dental Practice Mechanics and the Dental Billing, Coding and Insurance Academy Facebook group, Ashley Bond, Founder of Bond Dental Billing, Colleen Huff, FAADOM and Dental Insurance Coach, and more. One of the remaining elements is the "Consultants Corner" where, after presenting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask the experts specific questions and continue the conversation.

Rev up your excitement - 2024's Accelerate: Dental Revenue Workshop will take place in the thrilling city of Indianapolis, whose claim to fame is the legendary Indy 500! Embodying the perfect fusion of speed and tradition, this iconic race sets the tone for an event that promises to accelerate not only your dental billing skills but also your overall experience. In the spirit of the Indy 500, where precision meets velocity, join us for an unforgettable journey at the forefront of dental revenue advancement in the heart of racing history.

"We're excited to welcome up to 250 dental billers to a city that we love, and to bring the absolute best educational and networking experience that our industry has to offer," says Leonor. "Dental billers are essential to the profitability of a dental practice, and investing in their education is integral to the overall success of the practice."

Practices can optimize their financial performance, accelerate revenue, and embrace the next generation of dental billing as they join Vyne Dental at the Accelerate Revenue Workshop. Attendance is limited, so register today to secure your spot!

