Accelerate Early-Phase Biologics from the Clinic to Commercialization: Key Technologies & Strategies in Cell-Based Manufacturing, Upcoming Webinar with Abzena & Sartorius

After decades of development, these drugs are proving to be highly efficacious; however, to meet increasing demands, the industry needs robust and flexible production processes and technologies that are also cost-effective while ensuring product quality and consistency. Many of the new generation of mAb-related products require additional process development compared to traditional mAbs.

If drug developers seek to maintain their path to clinic with the speed at which these new modalities are coming through from discovery, they will require strategies that are efficient, scalable, yet straight-forward and transferable. In recent years, fully integrated end-to-end single-use technologies combined with advances in cell line development (CLD) and new purification platforms have transformed manufacturing platforms and processes for early-phase biologics.

Using case studies, the expert speakers will demonstrate how Abzena utilizes Sartorius' technologies while applying a quality-by-design (QbD) approach based on proven science and engineering techniques to establish a de-risked strategy that allows for rapid process development and implementation in a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) setting.

Process changes and improvements can be achieved rapidly for new and existing processes without detrimentally impacting product quality. From defining and testing a scalable process for Phase I to optimizing and characterizing the process for late phase and commercial launch, the speakers will draw on their experience in applying QbD techniques from process design to continual improvements across multiple therapeutic modalities.

In this webinar, attendees will gain insights into:

How an established routine, expertise and single-use technologies can provide a solid foundation for success in antibody development

How a modular downstream process can be designed for plug-n-play flexibility while maintaining agility to meet development timelines

How scalable process trains can seamlessly take a biologic from benchtop to commercial scale manufacturing

How quality documentation can aid in quality improvements

How single-use technologies can enhance quick turnover, ease of implementation and time to market

Join Dennis J. Yoon, Senior Director, Manufacturing Science and Technology, Abzena; and Priyanka Gupta, Head of Product Solutions and Marketing, Separations Technology, Sartorius, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 11:30 am EDT (4:30 pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Early-Phase Biologics to Clinic: Key Technologies and Process Strategies in Mammalian Cell-Based Manufacturing.

