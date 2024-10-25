Accelerate Investor Conference 2024 Announces Winners of Student and Company Pitch Competition

Innovative Startups and Student Teams Recognized for Outstanding Innovations Driving Economic Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelerate Investor Conference 2024 took place on October 23rd and 24th, culminating in a Gala dinner and awards at Marymount University - Ballston in Arlington, VA. Dozens of top tech companies and student teams presented to a panel of investors and competed to win cash prizes.

The competition targeted entrepreneurs with early to mid-seed stage, high-growth businesses with the potential to have an immediate and positive impact on our local economy, as well as student concepts with longer-term business viability. After days of networking, engagement, and education, the winners have been selected.

Company Winner:

-AGED Diagnostics

Student Winners:

-CarbonSecure

-light your path

-DigitAIRE

"Accelerate 2024 has once again showcased the immense talent and innovation within our tech community," said Paula Sorrell, Associate Vice President of Innovation & Economic Development at GMU. "We've seen extraordinary companies that will shape the future of our local economy. The level of creativity and ambition has been inspiring. Companies who have pitched here in the past raises $72 Million in follow-on funding so far, and we can't wait to see what this new crew of entrepreneurs achieves "

Join Accelerate 2024 in congratulating these groundbreaking entrepreneurs, and start thinking about what impact you may have on business development and job creation in the DMV area.

About Accelerate Investor Conference

The Accelerate Conference is an investor event and startup business competition that showcases the Mid-Atlantic region (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) as a powerhouse for innovation and business opportunity. The competition fuels innovation-based business growth by showcasing the best and brightest new tech startups to potential investors to foster their development within the region. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

