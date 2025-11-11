Accelerate Investor Conference 2025 Announces Pitch Winners

Innovative High Growth Startups and Student Teams Recognized for Outstanding Innovations Driving Economic Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 Accelerate Investor Conference, held on November 5–6, brought together investors and innovators to fuel growth in the innovation economy. The event showcased cutting-edge startups and emerging technologies, connecting visionary founders with potential investors. The conference concluded with a gala dinner and awards celebration at The Fuse at Mason Square in Arlington, VA.

Dozens of top tech companies and over twenty student teams presented to a panel of investors and competed for cash prizes. These entrepreneurs demonstrated the potential for both immediate and long-term positive impact on our local economy, with sustainable business viability. After two days of collaboration, capital, and competition, the winners have been selected.

Company Winners:

$50,000 ElectroTempo

$50,000 Spectrohm

$10,000 Maan PrizeSpectrohm

Student Winners:

Metopi Grand $5,000

What'sCrackin! Runner up $2,000

EduVerse Third Prize $1,000

"The Accelerate Investor Conference 2025 brought together nearly 600 attendees, showcasing the strength and creativity of our innovation community. From compelling startup pitches and investor engagement to keynotes from industry thought leaders, the event reflected the collaborative spirit and forward momentum driving innovation across the region." - Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director, Virginia Venture Partners

About Accelerate Investor Conference

The Accelerate Conference is a venture investor event and early stage, high tech startup showcase that presents the Mid-Atlantic region (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) as a powerhouse for innovation and business opportunity. The Accelerate Conference fuels innovation-based business growth by showcasing the best and brightest new tech startups to potential angel and venture investors to foster their development within the region. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

