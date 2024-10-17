Accelerate Investor Conference Returns to Showcase Leading Early Stage Companies to National Investors

Top Venture Firms and High-Growth Startups to Gather for Premier Pitch Competition and Industry Panels in the DMV Region

ARLINGTON, Va. , Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Accelerate Investor Conference is back for its fourth year on October 23-24, 2024 at Marymount's Ballston Campus in Arlington. A packed agenda features keynotes from top innovation business leaders and panels with experts from the public, corporate, and private sector. Featured speakers represent global technology leadership in organizations such as Google, ManTech, Microsoft, SAIC, USAID , USDAF, DIU, Lockheed Martin Ventures, and IQT.

In addition, dozens of cutting-edge startups focused principally on Healthcare, SaaS, and Cyber/ DefenseTech, are pitching for their next round of capital. alongside presentations from regional student teams sharing innovative business concepts.

"As Virginia's most active early stage investor, we are excited by the development of the Accelerate Investor Conference. We've got a burgeoning ecosystem that's attracting both regional and national venture investors."

"Our region has a deep bench of high growth startups, innovative growth companies, and a multifaceted talent pool. The Accelerate Investor Conference provides a much needed platform for tech startups, great peer to peer networking opportunities for VC and angel investors and a great showcase for the broader business community." said Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director, Virginia Venture Partners. "We're hosting our 100th Coffee with Virginia Venture Partners at 8am on October 24th at the conference and look forward to some great networking and discussions."

This year's keynote and fireside chat speakers feature a distinguished lineup, including:

Arun Gupta , CEO of NobleReach

, CEO of NobleReach Paul Misener , former VP for Global Innovation Policy and Communications at Amazon

, former VP for Global Innovation Policy and Communications at Amazon Lauren Knausenberger , CINO at SAIC

, CINO at SAIC Mohamed Abdel-Kader , Chief Innovation Officer at USAID

Panel discussions cover a range of cutting-edge topics such as Biotech, DefenseTech, Investment Trends, Intellectual Property, and a forward-looking session on 'DC: The Next AI Megacity'.

Accelerate 2024 sponsors include Marymount University, Smart City Works, MAAN Ventures, Fairfax City Economic Development, King Spalding, Fairfax County EDA, and VIPC.

Celebrate VIPC 's 100th Coffee with VVP during a special breakfast at the Accelerate Investor Conference. Register here.

The registration deadline is October 21, 2024 at 11:59PM ET and the onsite registration starts on October 23, 2024. Register here.

About Accelerate Investor Conference

The Accelerate Conference is an investor event and startup business competition that showcases the Mid-Atlantic region (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) as a powerhouse for innovation and business opportunity. The competition fuels innovation-based business growth by showcasing the best and brightest new tech startups to potential investors to foster their development within the region. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jenn Sherman, Accelerate Investor Conference, 1 3015129828, [email protected], https://acceleratedeals.org/

SOURCE Accelerate Investor Conference