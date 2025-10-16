Accelerate Investor Conference Returns to Showcase Leading Early Stage Companies to National Investors

Two days of pitches, panels, and awards uniting top investors and founders across the DMV.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Accelerate Investor Conference returns for its fifth year at George Mason University's Arlington Campus on November 5-6, 2025. The conference showcases the metropolitan DC, Virginia, and Maryland (DMV) region as a burgeoning area for venture investment, business development, and job growth.

Accelerate attendees join top venture firms from across North America for two days of keynotes, industry panels, and pitch presentations from 50 high-growth startups and 20 student teams. The event culminates in a gala dinner and awards to celebrate the DMV region's investment and entrepreneur ecosystems.

"The Accelerate Investor Conference brings bold ideas and ambitious innovators together under one roof. It's more than an event, it's a launchpad for success, a catalyst for powerful connections, and a hub where big ideas take flight. Year after year, the energy and talent across the DMV region shine through, proving that this community is brimming with potential—and that a platform like this can unlock it." - Paula Sorrell, Associate Vice President - Innovation and Economic Development at George Mason University

In addition to panels on venture capital investment, institutional investment, government dual use, AI in Spacetech and more, this year's keynote speakers include:

Shawn Purvis, CEO Sabel Systems

Shiloh Tillemann-Dick, Research Director at National Venture Capital Association

This conference is made possible by Accelerate 2025 sponsors and partners, including

22nd Century Technologies Inc., Arlington Economic Development, City of Fairfax, ConnectPRENEUR, Fairfax County, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, George Mason University Alumni Relations, JP Morgan Chase, MAAN Ventures, Main Digital, MetroStar, Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), Prince William County, Virginia Department of Economic Development, Unissant, VirginiaBio, VIPC | Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation, Wilson Sonsini, Wolf & Company

The pre-event registration deadline is November 3, 2025, at 9:00AM ET. Onsite registration starts on November 5, 2025. Registerhere.

About Accelerate Investor Conference

The Accelerate Conference is a venture investor event and early stage, high tech startup showcase that presents the Mid-Atlantic region (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) as a powerhouse for innovation and business opportunity. The Accelerate Conference fuels innovation-based business growth by showcasing the best and brightest new tech startups to potential angel and venture investors to foster their development within the region. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

