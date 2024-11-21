Accelerate Precision Medicine Uptake With Impactful Scientific Engagement, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

With the expanding landscape of precision medicine, interpreting biomarker results is becoming increasingly pivotal. Post this

With the expanding landscape of precision medicine, interpreting biomarker results is becoming increasingly pivotal. The key question now is: How can treating physicians be assisted in recognizing the clinical utility of this process?

By leveraging unique data sets, an extensive precision medicine network and experts from Diaceutics, pharmaceutical companies and treating physicians can get assistance in actioning therapeutics for appropriate patients. In this webinar, the attendees will gain insights into:

How the nuances of biomarkers can be understood and managed

How accurate prediction of opportunities and implementation of the most cost-effective interventions can remove barriers to maximize patient identification

How labs are key stakeholders in the precision medicine process

How labs and the local experts can be utilized to amplify precision medicine messaging

How multidisciplinary involvement is more important than ever

How well-informed and motivated lab partners are key to the success of any precision medicine asset

A multitude of stakeholders are involved in the precision medicine testing pathways, with the value of labs commonly being underestimated. It is a complicated process of scientific exchange combined with operational challenges and quality concerns.

Learn how the integration of proprietary data, broad Lab Network and unparalleled expertise in personal scientific lab engagement aid in devising strategies that activate optimal testing in the lab, the multidisciplinary team and even incorporate direct clinician engagement at pivotal moments—such as when biomarker-positive patients are identified—ensuring they receive the appropriate therapeutic options.

Register for this webinar today to discover how precision medicine programs can be optimized through strategic lab partnerships, actionable data and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Join Ken Ruppel, Vice President of Scientific and Medical Services, Diaceutics, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerate Precision Medicine Uptake With Impactful Scientific Engagement.

