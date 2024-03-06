Accelerate your Expense Reporting Process with our Advanced Features

We have SUTI for 3 years now in a company that has grown from 30 to 120 employees in that same time. SUTI has been more then helpful with our growing pains and special needs. I had looked at many options from expensify to concour none that even compare, the support is impersonal and cost often high. Post this

Group Line Items by Cost Centers

Line items can be automatically organized into groups based on cost codes, such as GL (General Ledger) codes, department codes, cost centers, and other criteria.

Transactions

Users now have the option to import transactions during report submission, provided that the transactions are within the expense date range. This feature can help users to add missing transactions to the expense report, if any.

Match Receipts with Transactions

Receipts can be automatically matched with transactions using various parameters like date, merchant, amount, and other relevant criteria.

Auctum Integration

SutiExpense has integrated with another finance system called Auctum, enabling users to export expenses for streamlined payment processing.

