Accelerate your Expense Reporting Process with our Advanced Features

SutiSoft Inc. added new features to its expense software, SutiExpense, to offer additional capabilities that speed up the expense reporting process.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New features can enhance the functionality and usability of the expense reporting process.
The following are some key features that the latest version offers:
Group Line Items by Cost Centers
Line items can be automatically organized into groups based on cost codes, such as GL (General Ledger) codes, department codes, cost centers, and other criteria.
Transactions
Users now have the option to import transactions during report submission, provided that the transactions are within the expense date range. This feature can help users to add missing transactions to the expense report, if any.
Match Receipts with Transactions
Receipts can be automatically matched with transactions using various parameters like date, merchant, amount, and other relevant criteria.
Auctum Integration
SutiExpense has integrated with another finance system called Auctum, enabling users to export expenses for streamlined payment processing.
We'd love to hear your feedback as we are working on additional features. For more information, please visit SutiExpense or call us at 650-969-SUTI(7884).
About SutiSoft Inc
SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel and Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic Signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time, and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at https://www.sutisoft.com
