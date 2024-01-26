Accelerated Brands Announces $25,000 Donation to Autism Speaks

Accelerated Brands, one of the leading oil change and car wash platforms in the United States, is pleased to announce the donation of $25,000 to Autism Speaks. The donations were collected as part of Accelerated Brands' recent fundraising campaign at select Strickland Brothers Oil Change and Trademark Car Wash locations, where customers could make a monetary donation or purchase a special edition air freshener with all net proceeds donated back to Autism Speaks.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelerated Brands, one of the leading oil change and car wash platforms in the United States, is pleased to announce the donation of $25,000 to Autism Speaks. The donations were collected as part of Accelerated Brands' recent fundraising campaign at select Strickland Brothers Oil Change and Trademark Car Wash locations, where customers could make a monetary donation or purchase a special edition air freshener with all net proceeds donated back to Autism Speaks.
"The success of our inaugural joint fundraising campaign between Strickland Brothers Oil Change and Trademark Car Wash surpassed our expectations," said Justin Strickland, Founder and CEO of Accelerated Brands. "We are humbled by the support and generosity of our team members and customers, and are grateful that with this donation, Autism Speaks can continue making a tremendous impact in the lives of people with autism and their families."
Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. It is estimated that autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children in the U.S.
"Amazing partners like Accelerated Brands are invaluable when it comes to our ability to successfully fulfill our mission," said Nichole Brownlee, Autism Speaks' Director of Corporate Initiatives. "Through this generous donation, we can continue to support multiple efforts, which include funding life-enhancing research, increasing early childhood screening and interventions, and improving the transition to adulthood for people with autism."
About Accelerated Brands:
Accelerated Brands, headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC is the parent company to a variety of aftermarket automotive brands within the quick lube and car wash sectors including Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change and Trademark Cash Wash. Accelerated Brands has over 200 locations and over 1,750 employees, and services approximately 3 million vehicles annually. For more information, visit www.acceleratedbrands.com.
About Autism Speaks:
Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. We do this through advocacy, services, supports, research and innovation, and advances in care for autistic individuals and their families. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org.
