Accelerated Clinical Trials Through Quality by Design Principles, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the high-stakes world of clinical research, the prevailing belief is that speed and quality are mutually exclusive — yet achieving accelerated clinical trials doesn't have to come at the expense of rigor.
This webinar will demonstrate how integrating quality into every phase of clinical development can not only prevent costly delays but also serve as a catalyst for faster, more reliable outcomes.
Drawing on real-world examples and industry expertise, the featured speakers will explore how early collaboration with a trusted CRO partner, adherence to Quality by Design principles and the strategic use of data and AI can transform quality from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage — ultimately paving the way for a more accelerated clinical trial process.
Join the speakers to explore how:
- Quality can become a catalyst for faster, more reliable clinical trials
- Early CRO/CDMO collaboration helps maintain momentum and reduce costly rework
- Proactive design, data and AI work together to eliminate delays and strengthen compliance
Join Valerie Brown, Senior Vice President, Quality, Enterprise Learning & EHS, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Robin Kumoluyi, Vice President Global Head Quality & Regulatory, Pharma Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Helen J Neal, Vice President, Global Head Clinical Operations, the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerated Clinical Trials Through Quality by Design Principles.
