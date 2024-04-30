Accelerating Clinical Development through Design, Diversity & Digitalization in Oncology and Beyond, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The speakers will draw insights from what has worked and what still needs to be done, and how new tools, such as digital and mobile health and other innovative approaches, can lead the way. Post this

The need to improve geographical, racial, ethnic and other forms of diversity and inclusion in trials — including new legislation and regulatory guidance documents to spur adoption of diverse trials — has been at the forefront of the industry for several years.

The speakers will draw insights from what has worked and what still needs to be done, and how new tools, such as digital and mobile health and other innovative approaches, can lead the way. Again, oncology poses special challenges due to the rarity of patients in certain indications and limitations on the ways in which recruitment can occur, particularly during earlier trial phases and where patient-centric approaches may be hard to implement. With so many recent advances in the application of "big data" strategies and artificial intelligence to trial design and execution, the speakers will discuss concrete ways in which these novel approaches have impacted trials and pipelines.

With the perspective of a leading oncology CRO, the speakers will review case studies and aggregate insights with an eye toward improving trial outcomes and performance against key performance indicators (KPIs) by working within an ecosystem where the CRO, investigator sites, patient advocacy groups and industry-leading partners all contribute to a shared mission of accelerating getting new treatments to patients in need.

The panel will cover key questions about innovative approaches to keeping your trials on track to meet their timelines and other key performance indicators.

