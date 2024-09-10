Accelerating Clinical Product Development through Centralized Content Work Streams, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

With companies working to bring innovative therapies to market faster, the effective localization of clinical documentation has never been more critical for success and staying competitive in a constantly evolving landscape. Post this

This webinar will bring together industry leaders to explore the critical role of centralized localization in accelerating clinical timelines for global studies. During this webinar, the expert speakers will discuss how centralizing localization of documentation for global studies with the aid of new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), can significantly accelerate clinical and product launch timelines.

In this webinar, they will also discuss practical ways of leveraging technology automation and AI to streamline the localization process, and how these innovative tools have transformed the way clinical documentation is created and managed, offering unprecedented speed, accuracy and scalability. Through real-world application and case studies, the attendees will discover how leading companies have leveraged these approaches to overcome some of the greatest challenges in clinical product development across multiple languages and regions. One such case study will be a close examination of the clinical programs for vaccines and other treatments for COVID-19, and an analysis of the tactics used to meet unprecedented timelines in those studies that can bring similar time efficiencies to all programs.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into actionable strategies to reduce clinical timelines on a global scale, and to gain great clarity on how a centralized approach to localization can drive efficiency, enhance compliance and ultimately help in clinical product development.

Join Alexandra Farrell (Moderator), Regional Director, TransPerfect Life Sciences; Kathleen Ruddy, Process & Standards Lead, Global Site & Study Operations, Pfizer; Kristofer Carilli, Senior Manager, Study Startup Management, AbbVie; and Quantes Randle, Associate Director, Clinical Operations, Alexion, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Clinical Product Development through Centralized Content Work Streams.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks