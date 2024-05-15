Accelerating Clinical Translation of Antibody-Drug Conjugates with Hybrid AI, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

What challenges will teams face and how can they be overcome when adopting different AI approaches to their research and development plans? Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will discuss how VeriSIM Life and Debiopharm partnered to scalably investigate first-in-human (FIH) dosing strategies for antibody-drug conjugates to reduce tumor burden safely and effectively. Topics explored will include:

How AI tangibly impacts preclinical research, specifically for the development of antibody-drug conjugate therapies in this instance

What benefits of an in vivo experimentation strategy can be realized by bringing in AI

Challenges faced when trying to integrate many complex insights such as drug exposure, in vivo efficacy, toxicity thresholds and more

How to develop a systematic approach to integrate these insights in dose selection for humans

The speakers will also share details right from the first step of evaluating a technology partner to the implementation of the solution and the results.

Register for this webinar to discover the transformative role of AI in accelerating antibody-drug conjugate development for cancer treatment.

Join Dr. Jo Varshney, PhD, DVM, CEO, VeriSIM Life; and Dr. Annick Menetrey, PhD, Clinical Pharmacology Lead, Debiopharm, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Clinical Translation of Antibody-Drug Conjugates with Hybrid AI.

