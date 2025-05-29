Accelerating Drug Development by Operationalizing Patient Insights, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Other research, such as that conducted at Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, reported that a single amendment in a typical Phase III protocol adds three months of unplanned time to a clinical trial. Post this

What is not included in these reports is the most important step in realizing any benefits: operationalizing patient insights. Insights that aren't made actionable are wasted data and do not accelerate drug development.

This webinar will resolve the common issue of how to operationalize patient insights, while walking study sponsors through key principles to successful patient engagement and insights gathering. Furthermore, case studies that demonstrate the value of patient-focused drug development will be presented to elucidate the impact of operationalizing patient insights. The key topics will include the following:

The value of patient advocacy and engagement to drug development

Where can patient advocacy and engagement add value

Case studies of where patient insights, when operationalized, optimized and accelerated the drug development for different study sponsors

How you and your development teams can apply these principles to accelerate your studies

Register for this webinar today to learn how patient-focused drug development can drive efficiency, minimize delays and support a successful commercialization strategy.

Join Devra Densmore, CEO & Founder, Elevate Advocacy, for the live webinar on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12pm EDT (6pm CEST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Drug Development by Operationalizing Patient Insights.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks