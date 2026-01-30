Accelerating Growth: Goose Digital Achieves HubSpot Platinum Partner Status

Goose Digital has reached the HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner tier, expanding its technical expertise and resource access to better optimize marketing automation and revenue operations for its clients.
TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goose Digital, Canada's leading marketing performance agency, officially announced that it has achieved HubSpot Platinum Partner status. This milestone marks a significant advancement within the HubSpot Solutions Partner Program and reinforces Goose Digital's position as a premier provider of integrated marketing technology and revenue operations (RevOps) in Canada.
Since joining the program in late 2022, Goose Digital has demonstrated a consistent ability to scale complex marketing environments. The transition to the Platinum tier follows a period of rapid growth and technical achievement, validating the agency's proficiency in deploying the HubSpot platform to solve sophisticated business challenges. This recognition is reserved for partners that meet stringent requirements for client success, platform adoption, and technical certification.
The achievement highlights Goose Digital's specialized focus on bridging the gap between high-level strategy and technical execution. By centralizing operations within the HubSpot ecosystem, the agency has enabled organizations in the insurance, financial services, and manufacturing sectors to gain unprecedented visibility into the customer journey while increasing pipeline velocity and lead quality.
For existing and prospective clients, the Platinum designation provides enhanced access to HubSpot's product development teams, early entry into advanced features, and specialized technical resources. These advantages ensure that Goose Digital remains at the forefront of marketing automation innovation, allowing clients to maximize their return on marketing investment (ROMI) through cleaner data and more sophisticated lead management workflows.
As Goose Digital continues to expand its national footprint with offices in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver, this partnership milestone serves as a foundation for future service offerings centered on AI-driven engagement and advanced revenue operations. The agency remains committed to transforming the HubSpot platform into a unified, revenue-driving growth engine for every organization it supports.
ABOUT GOOSE DIGITAL
Goose Digital is Canada's leading provider of Intelligent Marketing Solutions, empowering businesses to achieve measurable growth through AI-driven strategies, automation, and performance marketing. As your partner in Intelligent Marketing, we help organizations optimize efficiency, maximize ROI, and create data-driven customer engagement strategies that drive real business outcomes. Our expertise spans marketing strategy, digital performance, and marketing operations, with deep proficiency in Salesforce, HubSpot, Click, Microsoft Dynamics, Shopify, OpenAI, and more. Whether through tailored retainers or project-based solutions, we deliver scalable, cross-channel marketing programs designed for the future.
Goose Digital has offices in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver.
