Accelerating Growth: Orases Named To The Inc. 5000 List For The 5th Time In 2023

This recognition is a significant milestone for us, reaffirming our commitment to pushing the envelope in the software industry." - Nick Damoulakis, CEO and President, Orases

Being included in this esteemed list is an incredible achievement and one that Orases does not take lightly. It serves as a reflection of the dedication and determination of the entire team at Orases to consistently deliver high-quality, innovative solutions to their clients.

Nick Damoulakis, our CEO and President, shares his excitement, stating, "We're absolutely thrilled to be part of the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth time in 2023. This recognition is a significant milestone for us, reaffirming our commitment to pushing the envelope in the software industry."

He adds, "We're incredibly proud of our exceptional team, whose dedication and skill have contributed to this achievement. It further fuels our determination to continuously strive for excellence and deliver innovative solutions that exceed our clients' expectations."

The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Orases among some of the most vibrant, dynamic companies worldwide. It highlights the team's dedication to transforming businesses through innovative technology solutions.

About The Inc. 5000 Award

About The Inc. 5000 Award

The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Orases among some of the most vibrant, dynamic companies worldwide. It highlights the team's dedication to transforming businesses through innovative technology solutions. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Orases

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Maryland. Founded in 2000, we have become a trusted provider of custom software, website and application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to our client partners.

Kristi Stilen-Lare, Orases, 301.694.8991, [email protected], www.orases.com

