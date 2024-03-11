Accelerating Innovation: OpsHub Achieves Remarkable Feat with 27 Customer-Deployable Releases a Year and Reduced Defects

OpsHub, a leader in Intelligent Application Mesh solutions, achieved a milestone in DevOps excellence. They increased software releases to 27 per year and reduced release cycles from 1.5 months to 1.5 weeks. This accelerated innovation and reduced defects by 67%. OpsHub's solutions help organizations leverage data and innovate faster. Intelligent Application Mesh solutions break down data silos & empower innovation.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsHub, the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its march towards DevOps excellence. OpsHub has revolutionized its approach to software development, resulting in an impressive 27 releases per year, with release cycles shortened from 1.5 months to just 1.5 weeks. By using its own Applicaiton Mesh suite in the OpsHub internal DevOps process itself, this transformation has not only dramatically accelerated innovation within the organization but has also led to a remarkable 67% reduction in defects, solidifying OpsHub's commitment to delivering top-notch solutions to modern day businesses for them to innovate better and faster.

The shift from Waterfall to Agile/DevOps methodology is not merely a change in the process; it represents a fundamental change in mindset and approach. By breaking projects into smaller, more manageable chunks and concentrating on fast iterative development, Agile methodology empowers modern software teams to deliver value faster and achieve better alignment with business priorities and goals.

"OpsHub is driven by the conviction that true innovation begins within the organization itself. By accelerating innovation and adopting truly agile practices in our internal processes, we were able to achieve significantly faster time to market with better responsiveness to customer's needs." said Sandeep Jain, Founder and CEO at OpsHub. "Our suite of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions helps modern software teams achieve true agility with better quality and alignment to business priorities".

In today's digital era, innovation reigns supreme over efficiency. Digital transformation forms the baseline required to innovate, and at its heart lies data. OpsHub offers solutions that break down data barriers, allowing organizations to fully leverage their digital core and drive innovation at scale.

While data is key to innovation, tapping into its full potential has been a challenge for several Fortune 500 enterprises that we have worked with over the last two decades. Outdated tools and processes, fragmented systems, and scattered data hinder an enterprise's ability to innovate. OpsHub's Enterprise-grade Intelligent Application Mesh Infrastructure is aimed at strengthening these pillars: capturing data at the right touchpoints, seamlessly sharing it across teams, and leveraging actionable insights from the data.

Our solutions are guided by the core belief of accelerating innovation for the modern enterprise. By empowering companies with the right tools to unlock value from their data, OpsHub aims to accelerate their innovation potential faster, better, and at scale.

About OpsHub

OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.

