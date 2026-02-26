Accelerating Material Shift in Modern Industrial Infrastructure -- DSE Expands Global Reach with Maintenance-Focused "Unique Box"

DSE Co., Ltd., a South Korean manufacturer of industrial plastic enclosures, is expanding globally with its "Unique Box" series, offering UL-certified protection, durable construction, and tool-free access to streamline maintenance in industrial applications. Exporting to around 30 countries, including key markets in the United States and Canada, DSE emphasizes service-oriented design and regulatory compliance to support partners in automation and electrification projects.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As electrification and industrial automation expand, enclosure requirements are evolving beyond basic protection. Electrical insulation, corrosion resistance, structural durability, and maintenance efficiency have become critical considerations in modern industrial infrastructure, driving increased adoption of plastic enclosures.

DSE Co., Ltd., a South Korea-based manufacturer specializing in industrial plastic enclosures, is strengthening its global market presence in response to this shift. Established in 1990, the company exports to approximately 30 countries, with the United States and Canada serving as key markets. DSE was the first Korean manufacturer to obtain UL certification for plastic enclosures, securing approval directly from UL headquarters in the United States prior to the establishment of UL Korea in 1998.

The HiBox series meets UL94-5VA flame-retardant, UL 746C F1 UV resistance, and IP67/68 ingress protection standards. Featuring an approximate wall thickness of 3.4 mm—compared to the typical 2.4 mm required for UL compliance—the enclosures provide enhanced structural durability for demanding industrial and outdoor environments.

To support operational efficiency, DSE is promoting its Unique Box series. The enclosure incorporates a one-touch latch system that enables quick, tool-free opening and closing, helping reduce maintenance time in applications such as control panels and automation systems.

In addition, the Unique Box is designed for efficient post-processing, including precision hole machining and logo printing. This structure allows faster customization and reduces overall production lead time for OEMs and system integrators. Despite its quick-access configuration, the enclosure maintains IP67/68 sealing performance even after repeated opening cycles. Stainless steel or plastic latch options allow application in both corrosive and general industrial environments.

According to the company, the emphasis on durability and maintenance accessibility reflects growing attention to total cost of ownership (TCO) in industrial projects. By combining UL-compliant protection performance with service-oriented design, DSE aims to support global partners seeking long-term operational reliability.

About DSE

Established in 1990, DSE Co., Ltd. is a South Korea-based manufacturer specializing in industrial plastic enclosures. The company supplies UL-certified enclosure solutions primarily to the United States and Canada, as well as to approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Media Contact

Sarah Heo, DSE Inc., 82 51-266-8811, [email protected], https://www.dsehibox.com/eng/

SOURCE DSE Inc.