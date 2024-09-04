Accelerating Neurodegenerative Clinical Drug Development with AI, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The emerging importance of AI in neurodegenerative diseases is underscored by the fact that CNS drug development, in general, has higher failure rates than non-CNS drugs, both preclinically and clinically, indicating that more research is required to ensure safety and efficacy in treatments, Post this

Development times for neurodegenerative disease drugs are significantly longer, particularly for those that are ultimately approved. Additionally, the post-development regulatory review process is often extended. Failure rates are mainly due to the complexity of the brain and nervous system and lack of understanding of the underlining mechanisms that lead to brain disorders and neurodegeneration.

Consequently, neurodegenerative drug discovery and development programs have been subjected to significant cutbacks and eliminations over the last few decades, affecting the entire drug development pipeline from discovery through to clinical trials and regulatory approval.

The integration of AI has enhanced the understanding of mechanisms, accelerated novel target identification and fueled advances in drug discovery for neurodegenerative diseases and other CNS disorders. It has helped in generating compounds with unique properties such as improved specificity or bioavailability. Overall, AI holds immense promise for understanding, diagnosing and managing neurodegenerative diseases, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights on how AI is playing a crucial role in advancing CNS research related to neurodegenerative clinical drug development.

Join experts from TFS HealthScience, Anne-Marie Nagy, PhD, Vice President, Head of Internal Medicine & Neuroscience; and Sara Doan, BSc, DC, Executive Director, Program Strategy, Internal Medicine & Neuroscience, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Neurodegenerative Clinical Drug Development with AI.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks