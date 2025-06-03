Accelerating Patient-Centric Clinical Trials Through Science-Based Planning, Delivery and Support, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This discussion will explore how combining patient services with real-time data, global infrastructure, and biometrics expertise can enable smarter recruitment, better retention, and seamless collaboration across sponsors, CROs, and sites. Post this

Strategic considerations for accelerating all studies, including complex and novel therapy trials

Methods for integrating the patient voice throughout the clinical trial lifecycle

Practical approaches to compress timelines in monitoring and biometrics

How to build collaborative frameworks that align operational excellence with patient support services

Featured speakers:

Fred Martin, CEO, SubjectWell

Patrick Flanagan, CEO, Veristat

Dr. Matthias Roos , Director of Scientific Affairs, SubjectWell

Kim Boericke, COO, Veristat

Live broadcast: Monday, June 16, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

Register now: Accelerating Patient-Centric Clinical Trials Through Science-Based Planning, Delivery and Support.

ABOUT SUBJECTWELL

SubjectWell partners with sponsors, CROs, sites, and site networks to transform patient recruitment. Powered by the most comprehensive, patient-centric technology platform and a growing Patient Network of 13 million+, SubjectWell delivers clinically trained, multilingual patient and site companions across 8,800+ sites, with global recruiting capabilities across 600+ indications. Combined with the industry's most extensive digital media network and services that reduce site burden, SubjectWell addresses the biggest challenges in patient recruitment and clinical development. To learn more, visit http://www.subjectwell.com or email us at [email protected].

ABOUT VERISTAT

Veristat, a science-backed CRO and Consultancy, brings 30 years of expertise to accelerate novel therapy development, approval, and commercialization globally. Its integrated approach combines clinical trial execution, regulatory affairs, safety services, and strategic consultation. Veristat's experts deliver tailored, quality-driven solutions for patients, clinical sites, regulators, and sponsors across therapeutic areas including rare/ultra-rare diseases, advanced therapies, oncology, and biologics.

Sponsors partner with Veristat's dedicated experts who share their commitment to extending and saving patients' lives. For Veristat, advancing healthcare innovations isn't just business—it's personal. To learn more, visit http://www.veristat.com.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks