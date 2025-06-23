Accelerating Plasmid Construct Development with Smart Bioreactors, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This approach not only saved time and reduced costs but also improved data quality and decision-making. Post this

This approach not only saved time and reduced costs but also improved data quality and decision-making. As a result, R&D teams were better equipped to evaluate which plasmid constructs to advance or discontinue, streamlining development pathways.

Register for this webinar to learn how cloud-connected bioreactors can accelerate the screening and selection of optimal plasmid constructs by enabling real-time data access, streamlined collaboration and smarter workflows.

Join Jean-Marc Guedon, PhD, Sr. Director, Application Technologies, Culture Biosciences; and Mariana Bego, PhD, Senior Principal Scientist and Manager, AAV Process Development and Plasmid Production, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Plasmid Construct Development with Smart Bioreactors.

