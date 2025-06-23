Accelerating Plasmid Construct Development with Smart Bioreactors, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how leveraging cloud-integrated 250 mL bioreactors enables rapid and remote evaluation of plasmid fermentation processes, providing crucial early-stage data accessible anywhere, anytime. The featured speakers will share expert case studies that demonstrate how cloud-connected bioreactor systems facilitate seamless data transfer and enhanced collaboration across different teams and locations for diverse biopharmaceutical processes. Attendees will gain insight into how the integration of cloud platforms enables real-time process monitoring for faster and more informed decision-making in bioprocess development.
TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unlock the potential of plasmid fermentation processes with data-driven experimentation using cloud-connected, small-scale bioreactor technology.
This webinar highlights how real-time insights from bioreactor-based plasmid construct development can accelerate research and development. By enabling seamless data transfer between remote sites, teams were able to monitor experiments in real time, make immediate process adjustments and plan subsequent runs more efficiently.
This approach not only saved time and reduced costs but also improved data quality and decision-making. As a result, R&D teams were better equipped to evaluate which plasmid constructs to advance or discontinue, streamlining development pathways.
Register for this webinar to learn how cloud-connected bioreactors can accelerate the screening and selection of optimal plasmid constructs by enabling real-time data access, streamlined collaboration and smarter workflows.
Join Jean-Marc Guedon, PhD, Sr. Director, Application Technologies, Culture Biosciences; and Mariana Bego, PhD, Senior Principal Scientist and Manager, AAV Process Development and Plasmid Production, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Plasmid Construct Development with Smart Bioreactors.
