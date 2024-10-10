Accelerating Psychiatry Clinical Trials Through a Patient-Centric Approach: Real Patients, Real Outcomes, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will explore and discuss how to operationalize enrollment among a heterogenous group of participants, placebo response and its robust mitigation strategies to ensure a successful trial. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore the steps that can be made towards improving psychiatry trials, including recognizing the complexity of the population in protocol and trial design, understanding the patient's journey to optimize patient recruitment and retention, increasing diversity and equality, minimizing bias and placebo response mitigation, patient and site education for consistency and accuracy and rater training and oversight.

Register now for the webinar to gain insights into strategies that can be followed for conducting successful psychiatry clinical trials.

Join experts from Medpace, Dr. James Vornov, MD, PhD, Vice President, Medical Department; Ms. Jill Adkins, Sr. Director, Clinical Trial Management; Ms. Daniela Rae, MSc, RGN, IP, Advanced Clinical Practitioner; and Ms. Miaesha Campbell, Sr. Director, Patient Recruitment, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).

Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central)

