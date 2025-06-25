Accelerating RNA Therapeutics Discovery: From HELM-Based Design to Data-Driven Candidate Selection, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to design and capture RNA oligonucleotides using hierarchical editing language for macromolecules (HELM) notation. Attendees will gain insight into how to register, manage and search experimental data within a connected digital environment. The featured speakers will discuss how to streamline testing and analysis through integrated data visualization and analytics tools. The speakers will also share how end-to-end integration supports faster, more informed RNA candidate selection.
TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rise of RNA-based therapeutics — including antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), siRNA and mRNA — has transformed modern drug discovery. Yet, these modalities come with complex workflows, cross-functional coordination and high data volumes that challenge many organizations.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will walk through a complete, end-to-end RNA therapeutics R&D workflow, demonstrating how the Design-Make-Test-Decide (DMTD) cycle can be streamlined within an integrated digital environment.
Attendees will see how unifying design, experimentation and analysis in a single system can help research teams move from concept to lead candidate more efficiently, collaboratively and with greater confidence.
Starting with ASO design, the webinar will demonstrate how using standardized notation formats, such as hierarchical editing language for macromolecules (HELM), can simplify oligo construction and ensure consistent data capture for downstream workflows.
From there, the speakers will explore how digital tools can support the registration and documentation of synthesis, analytical characterization and assay protocols within a connected environment.
Finally, they will show how integrated data analysis and visualization capabilities enable robust multiparameter evaluation of candidates based on factors such as biological efficacy, stability and off-target risk.
By unifying tools and eliminating data silos, an integrated digital environment can accelerate decision-making and allow R&D teams to focus more on innovation and less on managing fragmented data.
Register for this webinar to learn how integrated, data-driven workflows can streamline RNA therapeutics discovery and improve the speed and quality of candidate selection.
Join experts from Revvity Signals, Lindsay Richershauser, PhD, Product Manager, ChemDraw; Larry Mulcahy, PhD, Product Manager, Biologics; and Zev Wisotsky, PhD, Senior Principal Marketing Manager, Biologics Solutions, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating RNA Therapeutics Discovery: From HELM-Based Design to Data-Driven Candidate Selection.
