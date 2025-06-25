Accelerating RNA Therapeutics Discovery: From HELM-Based Design to Data-Driven Candidate Selection, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By unifying tools and eliminating data silos, an integrated digital environment can accelerate decision-making and allow R&D teams to focus more on innovation and less on managing fragmented data. Post this

Attendees will see how unifying design, experimentation and analysis in a single system can help research teams move from concept to lead candidate more efficiently, collaboratively and with greater confidence.

Starting with ASO design, the webinar will demonstrate how using standardized notation formats, such as hierarchical editing language for macromolecules (HELM), can simplify oligo construction and ensure consistent data capture for downstream workflows.

From there, the speakers will explore how digital tools can support the registration and documentation of synthesis, analytical characterization and assay protocols within a connected environment.

Finally, they will show how integrated data analysis and visualization capabilities enable robust multiparameter evaluation of candidates based on factors such as biological efficacy, stability and off-target risk.

Register for this webinar to learn how integrated, data-driven workflows can streamline RNA therapeutics discovery and improve the speed and quality of candidate selection.

Join experts from Revvity Signals, Lindsay Richershauser, PhD, Product Manager, ChemDraw; Larry Mulcahy, PhD, Product Manager, Biologics; and Zev Wisotsky, PhD, Senior Principal Marketing Manager, Biologics Solutions, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating RNA Therapeutics Discovery: From HELM-Based Design to Data-Driven Candidate Selection.

