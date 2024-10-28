Accelerating Toward A More Sustainable Future: What's Stopping Us?

GEC4 redefines climate progress by addressing our biggest barrier: mindset. This revolutionary un-conference combines swarm intelligence with the SciFi Hive Platform to transform how we approach sustainability. Leaders from top institutions use graphic storytelling and conscious investing to design breakthrough solutions. Join pioneering change-makers November 13 at LA Cleantech Incubator to build lasting communities of practice.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At a moment when humanity stands at a crossroads, a groundbreaking gathering will reveal a new body of work to transform mindsets.

The Green Economy Conference (GEC4), convening on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at the L.A. Cleantech Incubator (LACI), La Kretz Innovation Campus, transcends traditional climate discussions. This revolutionary "un-conference" taps fundamental principles that govern our behaviors. An attempt to achieve what Einstein advised about reaching for a new level of thinking. Like a beehive's precision-engineered productivity, swarm intelligence represents the next evolution in organizational effectiveness.

The System Within, Local Communities of Practice

"It's about daring to do what is needed, not what we think is possible. It's not about being perfect, instead its about what we can come up with that we can continue working on in local communities of practice," words spoken by Massamba Thioye, UNFCCC Project Executive at the U.N.'s Summit last week in Stockholm attended by GEC4 founder, Greg Apodaca.

The conference will activate the "five extraordinary turnarounds" detailed in "Earth for All: A Survival Guide for Humanity," grounded in 50 years of science starting with the Limits To Growth letter to the influential Club of Rome in 1972. An enabler will be added, conscious investing, where resources that fund solutions will be identified. Like a neural network, participants will form a dynamic "swarm intelligence" brainstorm solutions and ways to speed and scale them.

A Community of Transformation

This immersive event transcends conventional formats by creating a practical laboratory for change and moreover transformation. Participants will use the SciFi Hive Platform to:

- Research climate impacts on inequality, poverty, gender, food, clean energy & conscious investing

- Design a futurescape that mirrors successful patterns without limits

- Map proven hero's journey solutions to current challenges

- Create graphic novel stories to forge partnerships that amplify collective impact

Participants will be invited to continue work started here in a new community of practice for people interested in adopting a lifestyle of transformation with support from other practitioners in Community 3.0x.

Unprecedented Coalition of Pioneers

The gathering has attracted visionaries from across sectors, including representatives from:

- City of Los Angeles/LADWP

- Climate Reality Project

- UCLA

- Wellbeing Economy Alliance

- UNA Orange County and San Diego

- Caltech

- USC Institute of Creative Technologies

Join the Transformation

Limited seats are available for this pivotal event, both in-person and online. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-economy-conference-gec4-tickets-1024253629177

About the Green Economy Conference

The Green Economy Conference represents a fundamental shift from problem-focused thinking to transforming mindsets to shift behaviors, an awakening to being human at our best.

