Accelerating Translational Research with High-Performance Automated InSituPlex® Assays, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

InSituPlex® technology has transformed multiplexed immunofluorescence assays with the detection of proteomic biomarkers through the use of DNA oligo-labeled primary antibodies, paving the way for advanced biomarker detection with a fast, simple and modular workflow.

The expert speakers will present how the proprietary isometric single-molecule signal amplification mechanism of InSituPlex® technology enables a high dynamic range of biomarker detection, crucial for accurate detection of biomarkers with low or varying expression levels. They will demonstrate how the recent advancements by Ultivue and Leica BioSystems facilitates a simple and robust workflow for gaining high-confidence biological insights at scale with completely validated InSituPlex® assay protocols on Leica BOND RX.

Register for this webinar today to know how InSituPlex® technology can revolutionize translational research and personalized medicine with multiplexed immunofluorescence assays.

Join Michael McLane, Field Applications Specialist II – Life Sciences, Leica Biosystems; Gourab Chatterjee, Director of Product Strategy and Management, Ultivue; and Angela Vasaturo, Director of Scientific Affairs, Ultivue; for the live webinar on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Translational Research with High-Performance Automated InSituPlex® Assays.

