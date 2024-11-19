Accelerating Viral Vector Manufacturing: The Use of Automation from Early Stage to QC Release, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Improving titres can determine whether a new gene therapy product is commercially viable. Post this

Furthermore, many of the analytical methods employed require days or weeks to complete often with multi-step cell culture combined with quantitative readouts. Lengthy protocols, operator-to-operator variability and a heavy dependence on manual setup are common shortfalls.

Lab-based robotics and digital tools enable bench scientists to work more efficiently, generate more robust data and reduce time-to-insight. Automation in both research and good manufacturing practice (GMP)-regulated environments increases assay throughput, robustness, repeatability and reduces operator's hands-on-time. Moreover, design of experiments (DoE) and multivariate systems optimisation helps identify optima at a speed that would be impossible using manual methods. Such cutting-edge ways of working help reduce time-to-market and deliver scalable, cost-effective, viral vector drug products.

Register for this webinar to explore how advanced robotics, digital tools and design of experiments are revolutionizing viral vector manufacturing, optimization and QC release testing.

Join experts from OXB, André Raposo, PhD, Director, Innovation Department; Gareth McCathie, PhD, Group Lead; Thomas Evans, Principal Scientist, for the live webinar on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

