Accelerators and Startups convene for the Inaugural AcceleratorCON at Brooklyn Navy Yard

Bringing together an unparalleled assembly of accelerator program managers, directors, investors, and startup aficionados, AcceleratorCON offers an exceptional platform to foster strategic alliances, cultivate innovation, and discover the next generation of market-shaping startups. The conference is poised to unveil the freshest advancements, technologies, and resources, empowering startups to conquer the ever-evolving market dynamics.

Esosa Ighodaro, the visionary event organizer, enthuses, "We are set to orchestrate an assembly of the finest minds from the accelerator and startup ecosystem at AcceleratorCON. This event will ignite collaborations, amplify the exchange of knowledge, and forge connections that will propel the global growth of accelerators and startups."

Tahira White, Founder of Wercflow and 19th & Park, shares her fervor, "AcceleratorCON's endeavor to streamline the intricate world of accelerator and grant programs is a mission I wholeheartedly support. By alleviating the daunting sourcing and application process, the conference creates an avenue for participants to channel their expertise and experience transformation."

John Lynn, representing Cela, adds, "Cela's mission is to mold the accelerator industry into a powerful profession. With our summits, accelerator operator peer meetings, and founder-focused office hours, we envision AcceleratorCON as a gateway to a broader ecosystem of founders. The conference opens the door to the world of accelerators for founders at every stage and of every kind."

Prepare to be captivated by AcceleratorCON's keynote luminaries, immersive panel discussions, and interactive workshops, all curated by industry luminaries. The event also invites sponsors and brands to claim their spotlight in supporting startups, exposing them to an eclectic audience of industry stalwarts, investors, and visionary startup pioneers. With sponsors and partners like Balsamiq, Vouch, 500 Global, and Techstars already onboard, the magnitude of this event is truly palpable.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, nestled in the heart of Brooklyn, AcceleratorCON promises an unmissable experience. Early bird registration is now open, offering exclusive rates for proactive participants. Register now and secure your spot at the forefront of innovation. To learn more and secure your spot, visit the official AcceleratorCON website at AcceleratorCON.com.

Techstars, SAP, Oracle, ERA, 500 Global, alongside esteemed sponsorship partners like Citizens Bank, Balsamiq, NachoNacho, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, Build In Tulsa, uGeo, SuperWarm, and Vouch, to name just a few.

AcceleratorCON stands as the preeminent conference and expo, dedicated to celebrating accelerators, startup programs, and industry leaders. This dynamic event fosters networking, the sharing of wisdom, and collaborative solutions for the challenges faced by accelerators and startups alike. AcceleratorCON unites innovators, investors, and entrepreneurs worldwide, championing the profound impact of accelerators and driving the exponential growth of startups.

