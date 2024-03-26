Accelitas joins Nacha podcast on the future of ACH payments

"Unfortunately, fraud is not going away anytime soon." – James Cook, Accelitas Post this

"The discussion comes down to the nature of their business; what risks do they face and what is their tolerance for risk?" Cook explains in the podcast. "We have customers working in relatively low risk businesses where their focus is more on efficiency. Can I validate this bank account in a fast, accurate manner, with no friction for my consumer? Does the cost align with the risk I face? They want to avoid different levels of admin returns."

As the ACH space seeks to balance transaction security and seamless customer experience, it's become evident that one size does not fit all in validation services. Cook said Accelitas works with "a number of different ACH participants that have all kinds of use cases that extend beyond just web debit." ACH participants are interested in preventing fraud as well as improving overall efficiencies, he noted, and Accelitas has developed a suite of different solutions that help match the right service for the right use case. The company also plans to invest in and expand its intelligence around bank data.

"Unfortunately, fraud is not going away anytime soon," Cook concluded, citing the appearance of additional attack vectors. "Accelitas is looking to expand our capabilities to help address these new and growing fraud needs in the marketplace."

