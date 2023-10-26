Accelovant Wins Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award

Accelovant Demonstrating Best Practices for World-Class Performance in Fiber Optic Sensing

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelovant, an innovative developer of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, manufacturing, and power distribution markets, announced that Frost & Sullivan has presented Accelovant with the 2023 New Product Innovation Award for setting new standards in RF/EM-immune fiber-optic temperature measurement in semiconductor wafer fabrication.

Applying a rigorous evaluation process, Frost recognizes excellence in, among other things, customer satisfaction, price/performance leadership, product reliability, customer ownership experience, customer service, and product design. Considering the wafer temperature challenges original equipment manufacturers are facing today, Frost concluded that Accelovant excels. "Accelovant offers game-changing technology that allows clients to create highly accurate, multipoint sensors at an appropriate price point", said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "the company provides the most robust and advanced proprietary technology portfolio backed by patents (awarded and pending)".

Innovative Technology: Founded in 2017, Accelovant produces vertically integrated fiber-optic measurement solutions, combining material science mastery and design expertise. The company offers game-changing technology that allows clients to create highly accurate, multipoint sensors--which help address temperature variations across the surface of a single wafer-- at an appropriate price point. "The company's Kristonium™ allows clients to achieve high-precision temperature measurements that are unique in the market", said Issac Premsingh, Sr. Consultant at Frost. Accelovant's proprietary material system - Kristonium™ can withstand over 700⁰C, and extreme cryogenic temperatures, while increasing accuracy from ±0.50⁰C to ±0.10⁰C with no calibration ever needed. Moreover, in applications where long service life and mechanical robustness are crucial. Mr. Premsingh continues "Kristonium™ outperforms the competition because of its exceptional stability at temperature extremes".

Old School Service; Building Trust through a Customer-Centric Approach. Accelovant's customer experience approach goes beyond its extensive expertise and best-in-class capabilities, with customer value as a strategic imperative. Through the years, the company has earned a sterling reputation supporting its customers' path toward fool-proof semiconductor manufacturing. Unlike many competitors, Accelovant builds its technology by collaborating closely with a range of stakeholders and partners to evolve alongside market needs and trends. Moreover, Accelovant differs from the competition by maintaining an "Old School" approach: "you go when a customer needs you". Thus, the company's engineering team is on-call and available 24/7 to respond to customer requests for support and troubleshooting, including on-site visits, regardless of the time.

"We are honored to receive such praise from our customers (through Frost)", said Michael Goldstein, Accelovant's Chairman and CEO. "This award is a testament to the subject matter expertise and thought leadership of Co-Founder Ondrej Mecl, Chief Scientist Dr. Noah Johnson, and a brilliant, customer obsessed technical and operations team. They walk the talk on being customer obsessed."

To learn more about fiber-optic sensing solutions from Accelovant, please visit www.accelovant.com.

Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant a leader in the technology, design and manufacture of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, medical, and power distribution markets. With a vertically integrated approach that combines materials science mastery with deep domain expertise, Accelovant delivers measurement solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and provides exceptional domain and product support. Details are available at www.accelovant.com.

