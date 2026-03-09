Accent Aesthetics Celebrates Anniversary with "Empowering Women Together" Event Benefiting Empower Charity

Our anniversary event is about more than celebration, it's about using our platform to make a difference," says Ramie Pillette, Executive Director and Expert Aesthetician of Accent Aesthetics. Post this

During the event, attendees will unlock exclusive event-only pricing on a curated selection of sought-after services, including facial treatments, injectables, skin tightening, and innovative solutions for skincare and hair growth. This unique celebration lets participants not only invest in their own wellness and confidence, but also join the movement to empower others.

To learn more about the "Empowering Women Together Event," please call (720) 420-4090 or email [email protected]. For more on Empower and its programs supporting education and opportunity for children and families, visit weareempower.org.

About Accent Aesthetics

Accent Aesthetics is a leading destination for advanced aesthetic treatments, premium skincare, and holistic wellness services. Renowned for expert care, outstanding results, and a passion for community involvement, Accent Aesthetics continually seeks to uplift and support those within and beyond the local area.

"Our anniversary event is about more than celebration, it's about using our platform to make a difference," says Ramie Pillette, Executive Director and Expert Aesthetician of Accent Aesthetics. "Empowering others is at the heart of everything we do, and we are honored to partner with Empower to help provide opportunities and confidence for women, men, children, and families in our community."

