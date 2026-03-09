Accent Aesthetics Celebrates Anniversary with "Empowering Women Together" Event Benefiting Empower Charity

Accent Aesthetics in Golden, CO, is hosting its anniversary celebration, "Empowering Women Together," on March 11, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at their location. The event combines beauty, community, and philanthropy, with 10% of proceeds benefiting Empower, a charity supporting children and young adults who have lost a parent. Attendees can enjoy exclusive discounts on services like facials, injectables, and skincare while contributing to Empower's mission of mentorship and peer support. The event highlights Accent Aesthetics' dedication to wellness and community impact.
GOLDEN, Colo., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accent Aesthetics proudly announces its upcoming anniversary celebration, "Empowering Women Together," taking place on March 11 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Accent Aesthetics, 350 Indiana St #510 Golden, CO 80401. This special afternoon blends beauty, community, and giving, as Accent Aesthetics joins forces with the charity Empower to make a meaningful impact.
With a steadfast commitment to giving back, Accent Aesthetics will donate 10% of all event proceeds to Empower, a charity dedicated to support children and young adults who have experienced the death of a parent through mentorship, peer-support, and community. Guests will have the opportunity to celebrate alongside the Accent Aesthetics team, connect with like-minded community members, and directly contribute to Empower's transformative mission.
During the event, attendees will unlock exclusive event-only pricing on a curated selection of sought-after services, including facial treatments, injectables, skin tightening, and innovative solutions for skincare and hair growth. This unique celebration lets participants not only invest in their own wellness and confidence, but also join the movement to empower others.
To learn more about the "Empowering Women Together Event," please call (720) 420-4090 or email [email protected]. For more on Empower and its programs supporting education and opportunity for children and families, visit weareempower.org.
About Accent Aesthetics
Accent Aesthetics is a leading destination for advanced aesthetic treatments, premium skincare, and holistic wellness services. Renowned for expert care, outstanding results, and a passion for community involvement, Accent Aesthetics continually seeks to uplift and support those within and beyond the local area.
"Our anniversary event is about more than celebration, it's about using our platform to make a difference," says Ramie Pillette, Executive Director and Expert Aesthetician of Accent Aesthetics. "Empowering others is at the heart of everything we do, and we are honored to partner with Empower to help provide opportunities and confidence for women, men, children, and families in our community."
