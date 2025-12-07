Accent Aesthetics Unveils "Season of Giving & Beauty" Campaign Partnering with Bgoldn to Fight Food Insecurity

We're excited to announce our partnership with BGOLDN, an amazing organization working to ensure no child goes hungry. To encourage giving back this season, we're offering a special incentive. Join us at our event on the 10th! - Ramie Pillette, Accent Aesthetics Post this

Ramie Pillette, Executive Director of Accent Aesthetics, highlighted the community focus of this year's holiday season. "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with BGOLDN, an incredible organization dedicated to ensuring no child has to wonder where their next meal will come from," said Pillette. "To encourage our loyal clients to give back this season, we are offering a special incentive. We hope you'll join us at the event on the 10th!"

A highlight of the campaign is the special in-person event scheduled for December 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Accent Aesthetics clinic located at 350 Indiana St, Suite #510 in Golden, Colorado. The open house will feature event-only specials, major raffle prizes, and the opportunity for guests to connect directly with the aesthetic team. This gathering offers the community a unique opportunity to prioritize self-care while making a tangible difference for local families facing hunger during the holidays.

About Accent Aesthetics

At Accent Aesthetics, skin is treated as an art form. Working in collaboration with the expert physicians at Accent Dermatology, the clinic's team of licensed Colorado Aestheticians and skilled Registered Nurses delivers elevated care rooted in medical expertise and aesthetic precision. Every treatment is thoughtfully curated using advanced techniques and premium technology designed to unveil healthy, radiant skin. Located in Golden, Colorado, Accent Aesthetics offers a full spectrum of results-driven options tailored to individual needs. For more information, visit accentaesthetics.com.

About Bgoldn

Bgoldn is a non-profit organization committed to fighting food insecurity and ensuring that no member of the community has to wonder where their next meal is coming from. Through various programs and partnerships, Bgoldn provides essential support to families in need. For more information, visit bgoldn.com.

Media Contact

Ramie Pillette, Accent Aethetics, 1 (720) 420-4090, [email protected], accentaesthetics.com

