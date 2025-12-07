Accent Aesthetics Unveils "Season of Giving & Beauty" Campaign Partnering with Bgoldn to Fight Food Insecurity

Accent Aesthetics has launched its "Season of Giving & Beauty" campaign, running from December 8-13, 2025, to support Bgoldn, a non-profit fighting food insecurity. The campaign offers a 10% discount on services, increasing to 15% for clients who donate to Bgoldn. A special event on December 10th at their Golden, CO clinic will feature exclusive promotions, raffles, and an opportunity to meet the team. This initiative combines self-care with community support, encouraging clients to give back during the holiday season.
GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accent Aesthetics, a premier provider of medical aesthetic treatments and personalized skincare, today announced the launch of its "Season of Giving & Beauty" campaign. Running from December 8 through December 13, this initiative combines exclusive holiday promotions with a community drive to support Bgoldn, a local non-profit organization dedicated to fighting food insecurity and supporting families in need.
During the promotional week, Accent Aesthetics is offering a tiered discount structure designed to reward generosity. Clients will receive a 10 percent discount on all services purchased during this period. However, the clinic will increase this discount to 15 percent for any client who provides a donation to Bgoldn. While purchases can be made online, clients wishing to secure the additional 5 percent discount for donating are encouraged to bring their donations to the office throughout the week or make a donation online and call the clinic to verify and apply the savings.
Ramie Pillette, Executive Director of Accent Aesthetics, highlighted the community focus of this year's holiday season. "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with BGOLDN, an incredible organization dedicated to ensuring no child has to wonder where their next meal will come from," said Pillette. "To encourage our loyal clients to give back this season, we are offering a special incentive. We hope you'll join us at the event on the 10th!"
A highlight of the campaign is the special in-person event scheduled for December 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Accent Aesthetics clinic located at 350 Indiana St, Suite #510 in Golden, Colorado. The open house will feature event-only specials, major raffle prizes, and the opportunity for guests to connect directly with the aesthetic team. This gathering offers the community a unique opportunity to prioritize self-care while making a tangible difference for local families facing hunger during the holidays.
About Accent Aesthetics
At Accent Aesthetics, skin is treated as an art form. Working in collaboration with the expert physicians at Accent Dermatology, the clinic's team of licensed Colorado Aestheticians and skilled Registered Nurses delivers elevated care rooted in medical expertise and aesthetic precision. Every treatment is thoughtfully curated using advanced techniques and premium technology designed to unveil healthy, radiant skin. Located in Golden, Colorado, Accent Aesthetics offers a full spectrum of results-driven options tailored to individual needs. For more information, visit accentaesthetics.com.
About Bgoldn
Bgoldn is a non-profit organization committed to fighting food insecurity and ensuring that no member of the community has to wonder where their next meal is coming from. Through various programs and partnerships, Bgoldn provides essential support to families in need. For more information, visit bgoldn.com.
Media Contact
Ramie Pillette, Accent Aethetics, 1 (720) 420-4090, [email protected], accentaesthetics.com
SOURCE Accent Aethetics
