Accept.blue Announces Full EMV Terminal Integration for Card-Present Transactions

Ben Frisch, Director of Business Development at accept.blue, remarked, "Our objective has always been to provide a one-stop-shop gateway solution for our Resellers. Supporting every merchant, regardless of their payment acceptance methods, is crucial for the success of Merchant Service Providers. Today marks a huge leap toward achieving that goal, and we couldn't be prouder."

Launched in late 2019 as a CNP B2B-focused payment gateway, accept.blue has swiftly evolved into a full-fledged omni-channel payments platform. With over 30 features designed to optimize payments, streamline operations, and boost profits for Resellers and merchants, accept.blue is at the forefront of payment innovation.

Accept.blue is a pioneering white-label payment gateway provider empowering the most successful ISOs and ISVs. Utilizing interchange optimization and advanced processing technology, accept.blue offers the most cost-effective gateway solution available to ISOs and MSPs. Key features include Card and ACH processing, recurring billing, electronic invoicing, a secure customer vault, developer-friendly APIs, hosted payment pages, and extensive fraud prevention. With an intense focus on user experience, innovative solutions, and exceptional support, accept.blue is the preferred choice for ISOs and their merchants. For more information, visit www.accept.blue.

