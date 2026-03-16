Access Development and Gratifii Partner to Enable Exclusive Travel Rewards for Over 18-million-Member Accounts

"This is the kind of global partnership that defines what's next for the loyalty industry. I couldn't be more excited about what we'll deliver together," said Kelly Passey, President of Access Development. Post this

The offering includes major brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Holiday Inn, Novotel, Sofitel, Crowne Plaza and InterContinental, with wholesale pricing typically 30–50 percent below standard online travel agency rates, setting a new benchmark for member rewards in the region.

"This partnership is exactly the kind of strategic move that creates compounding value for everyone in the ecosystem," said Kelly Passey, President of Access Development. "Gratifii is one of Australia and New Zealand's fastest-growing loyalty and rewards leaders, and Access Development operates one of the world's largest private travel rewards networks. By integrating our travel engine into Gratifii's white-label platform, we're creating a borderless member benefit that drives engagement, deepens loyalty, and opens new revenue channels, all without adding operational burden for clients. This is the kind of global partnership that defines what's next for the loyalty industry. I couldn't be more excited about what we'll deliver together."

"Our members can now gain access to an extraordinary range of travel experiences at extraordinary rates, thanks to Access Development's wholesale pricing, which delivers savings well below what members would find on any public travel site," said Iain Dunstan, CEO and Managing Director of Gratifii. "This isn't just a small discount; it's a meaningful enhancement to the Gratifii experience for our clients and their end users. By integrating Access Development's global travel network directly into our platform, we're giving our members more choice, seamless booking, and real value, all while keeping them fully within the Gratifii ecosystem."

Members will benefit from exclusive pricing through a private Gratifii member group, below standard online rates, and 24/7 concierge support, enhancing the experience beyond a discount tool. Backed by Access Development's 40-year track record in powering loyalty and engagement programs worldwide, the partnership combines Gratifii's expertise in loyalty, rewards and engagement campaigns with Access Development's travel inventory and booking infrastructure.

"When two market leaders share a belief that loyalty should feel good and deliver real value, something powerful happens," added Passey. "For clubs, associations, and member organizations, this isn't just an add-on. It's a transformative expansion of what membership truly means," says Dunstan.

Media Contact

Kathy McGovern, Access Development, 1 801-656-1466, [email protected], www.accessdevelopment.com

Dana Danieli, Gratifii Limited, [email protected], https://gratifii.com/

SOURCE Access Development