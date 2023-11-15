Access Development Announces a Game-Changing Partnership with ATLAS:EARTH

Access Development's rewards platform will enable ATLAS:EARTH's two million gamers to earn unprecedented points when booking their real-world travel. The points can then be converted to gift cards, cash or even more virtual acreage within the game itself. Post this

To elevate the gaming experience for its players, ATLAS:EARTH actively seeks ways to boost the rate at which gamers can accumulate Atlas Bucks. Access Development's rewards platform is poised to answer this challenge.

Under the agreement, Access Development will provide ATLAS:EARTH gamers with the ability to earn unprecedented reward points via its travel rewards platform. Gamers will receive their rewards simply by using the platform to book real-world travel. Since players must be near real-world locations to purchase the game's virtual equivalent, the fit between the two platforms is a natural one.

"We are delighted to join forces with ATLAS:EARTH and be part of this innovative gaming experience," said Kelly Passey, president of Access Development. "We are confident this partnership will greatly increase the value to ATLAS:EARTH's player community by allowing them to earn reward points faster than ever. This will not only enhance the game's engagement but also provide the players with ample resources to buy virtual acreage, further driving the growth of ATLAS:EARTH's userbase."

Sami Khan, CEO of ATLAS:EARTH, echoed Passey's enthusiasm, stating, "We see this connection with Access Development as another crucial step in our future success. The compelling value found in the Access platform aligns perfectly with our needs. Given the nature of our game, with real-world travel a vital component, the fact that players can earn significant rewards tied to their travel purchases is a double win. We believe this will drastically enhance our players' enjoyment, engagement and, ultimately, put cash in their pockets."

This collaboration marks an exciting new era for both ATLAS:EARTH and Access Development, setting a new standard for integrated, value-added gameplay. As of today, the program is live and ready to reward all registered users – just in time for the holiday travel season.

About Access Development

For nearly 40 years, Access Development has helped organizations offer more value to the audiences they care about through its unparalleled offering of employee perks, cash-back rewards, and membership discount programs. The company's private discount network of over 1 million merchant locations is North America's largest, providing discounts and rewards of up to 50% on everyday purchases. For more information on Access, please visit https://www.accessdevelopment.com or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/accessloyalty.

About ATLAS:EARTH

ATLAS:EARTH is a pioneering location-based app that offers an immersive real-world mirrored gaming experience. With a vision to build a digital community on top of the real world, the 2 million registered gamers in the USA buy virtual land, earn virtual currency, play mini-games and compete for positions such as city mayors, state governors, or even the president. ATLAS:EARTH virtual real estate enables players to earn rent they can redeem for gift cards or cash via PayPal and Venmo – creating a true augmented reality experience between the real and virtual world.

Media Contact

Andrew Graft, Access Development, 1 8019743033, [email protected], https://www.accessdevelopment.com/

SOURCE Access Development