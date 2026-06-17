Access Development Launches Points-Based Travel Redemption Solution for Loyalty Programs

Access has built exactly what the market is demanding: a proprietary travel redemption platform our clients deploy under their own brand, with hotel rates and theme park access their members simply can't find anywhere else. Post this

"The market has already voted. According to the 2024 Travel Loyalty Outlook Report, the share of loyalty providers integrating travel booking directly within their platforms jumped from 61% to 84% in just two years, and the shift toward white-label solutions is accelerating alongside it. Access has built exactly what that market is demanding: a proprietary travel redemption platform our clients deploy under their own brand, with hotel rates and theme park access their members simply can't find anywhere else," said Kelly Passey, President of Access Development. "Travel is where loyalty programs prove their worth. When a member can book a hotel stay or plan a theme park experience, redeem the points they've been accumulating, and save real money in the process – that's the moment the program becomes part of their life —creating memories. Access gives organizations the infrastructure to deliver that experience at scale, with the margin flexibility to make it work for their business model."

A Turnkey Solution Built for Loyalty Operators

Access Loyalty Points Redemption is designed for fast deployment without the complexity of building and maintaining a travel technology stack in-house. Organizations connect through a straightforward API integration, define their points-to-dollar conversion and margin preferences, and launch a booking experience under their own program identity. Access handles the supplier relationships, inventory, platform maintenance, and settlement so operators can focus on member engagement, not infrastructure.

Members book hotels at discounted rates and redeem points for theme park, attraction, zoo, and museum tickets at savings of up to 30% off gate pricing — applying their points at checkout fully, partially, or alongside a credit card payment. With 850,000+ properties across the globe, the redemption catalog delivers the kind of aspirational, memorable value that drives genuine emotional engagement with a program. For operators, that depth of inventory is also a meaningful financial lever. It becomes a powerful tool for managing points liability, accelerating burn, and keeping programs economically healthy. The platform includes 24/7/365 customer support, giving operators confidence that members are covered whenever they book.

Margin Flexibility Without Sacrificing Member Value

One of the platform's most distinctive capabilities is its configurable margin architecture. Organizations work with Access to establish their revenue share percentage to reflect their own program economics, adjusting the balance between member savings and organizational return. Even at higher margin configurations, members can realize savings relative to public booking rates and gate pricing, preserving the value proposition that drives engagement and redemption frequency.

The platform supports all tender scenarios: points-only, split tender (points plus credit card), and credit card-only bookings, which gives members flexibility in how they engage and operators full visibility into redemption behavior and billing.

Financial Transparency and Operational Simplicity

Access handles billing, settlement, and reporting behind the scenes, giving operators' finance teams clear, predictable accounting without manual reconciliation overhead. Organizations receive daily transaction reports and monthly revenue share settlements, with refunds and cancellations processed systematically and reflected automatically in reporting.

"Cost is the number one barrier to travel for more than half of consumers, and nearly one in four loyalty members aren't confident they're getting the best value when they book, according to the 2024 Travel Loyalty Outlook Report. That's an engagement gap our clients can own. Access' proprietary hotel rates and exclusive theme park pricing exist specifically to close that gap," said Passey. "When you put that kind of experiential value in front of a member and let them burn their points toward a family vacation, you're not just driving engagement, you are reducing accrual liability, accelerating 'line-of-sight' attainable redemption, and building the kind of loyalty that programs need today more than ever. That is a fundamentally better burn strategy and available to partners of Access."

Media Contact

Kathy McGovern, Access Development, 1 8016561466, [email protected], https://www.accessdevelopment.com/

SOURCE Access Development