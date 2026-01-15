Access Development Partners with GlidePathCX to Expand Travel Rewards for Airport Loyalty Programs

Access Development and GlidePathCX announce a strategic partnership that brings wholesale travel discounts on hotels, rental cars, and major theme park attractions to airport loyalty program members across North America.
SALT LAKE CITY and ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Development, a 40-year leader in loyalty and engagement solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Thanks Again, LLC dba GlidePathCX ("GlidePathCX"), the premier customer loyalty and engagement platform provider for airports. The integration brings Access Development's white-label travel rewards technology into GlidePathCX's airport loyalty ecosystem, expanding travel savings and merchant-funded rewards for travelers across North America.
The partnership pairs Access Development's B2B travel platform with GlidePathCX's data-driven passenger engagement capabilities to deliver a seamless earn-and-redeem experience that supports passenger satisfaction and non-aeronautical revenue growth.
"We're excited to partner with GlidePathCX to enhance the travel experience for millions of airport guests," said Kelly Passey, President of Access Development. "Our platform delivers much needed customer engagement and loyalty through merchant and partner funded rewards delivering exceptional travel savings."
GlidePathCX members will gain access to Access Development's travel inventory, including 850,000+ hotels worldwide and exclusive relationships with 130+ theme parks and attractions, including WALT DISNEY WORLD® Resort, DISNEYLAND® Resort, Universal Destinations & Experiences, United Parks & Resorts, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. As the merchant of record, Access provides revenue-share opportunities to publishing partners while supporting earn-side rewards through bonus points, miles, or cash back.
"Partnering with Access Development allows us to offer members compelling travel savings that enhance the passenger journey while driving measurable outcomes for our airport partners," said Marc Ellis, CEO of GlidePathCX. Edmund D. Puckhaber, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of GlidePathCX, added: "The combination of real-time insights, agentic AI-driven segmentation, and payment card-linked loyalty represents the future of airport passenger engagement."
Key benefits include:
- For Travelers: Wholesale travel pricing that can be 30–50% below typical OTA rates, plus attraction discounts and merchant-funded rewards on eligible purchases.
- For Airports: Increased engagement and spending, enhanced loyalty metrics, and revenue-share opportunities on travel bookings.
- For Merchants and Partners: Access to engaged, high-value travelers with demonstrated travel intent and measurable reporting.
About Access Development: Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Access Development operates one of North America's largest private B2B discount, shopping, and travel networks with wholesale pricing and 24/7/365 concierge service.
About GlidePathCX: Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, GlidePathCX operates an agentic AI-driven consumer data platform that powers airport loyalty programs and automated passenger engagement, rewarding passengers for travel bookings, parking, shopping, and dining with flexible redemption options.
