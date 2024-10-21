Access Endodontics Welcomes New Associate Endodontist and Launches New Website

We work hard every day to provide our Oregon City neighbors with the best possible endodontic care, and bringing Dr. DeLong on board is a big step in the right direction for us. Post this

Dr. DeLong joins lead endodontist Dr. Marat Tselnik, DDS. Dr. Tselnik is a Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics and Assistant Professor at the OHSU School of Dentistry, sharing his extensive knowledge of endodontics with the next generation of providers. After receiving his dental degree from the University of California - San Francisco in 2000 and working as a general dentist in the Bay area for several years, Dr. Tselnik moved to Portland to complete his postgraduate studies at OHSU. He then completed his fellowship and residency in Endodontics in 2005, giving him close to 20 years as an endodontic professional.

Along with the introduction of Dr. DeLong, Dr. Tselnik is also excited to announce the launch of Access Endodontics' redesigned website. According to Dr. Tselnik, "The redesign will make it easier than ever for patients to find vital information about the practice and resources to manage their own dental health." Along with detailed descriptions of the endodontic services offered, the website also contains information for referring physicians, patient forms, practice and financial policies, and the ability to request an appointment online.

Dr. Tselnik is optimistic about the opportunities these changes will bring to the practice.

"We work hard every day to provide our Oregon City neighbors with the best possible endodontic care, and bringing Dr. DeLong on board is a big step in the right direction for us. Dr. DeLong's up-to-date experience, top-notch education, and commitment to endodontic research will allow us to treat our patients with modern, innovative techniques that improve outcomes across all metrics," he says.

Access Endodontics offers the following endodontic services up and down the banks of the Willamette River in the southern Portland metro area, including Oregon City, Gladstone, Clackamas, Happy Valley, Milwaukie, Canby, West Linn, Lake Oswego, Wilsonville, Molalla, or Estacada, and beyond:

Root canal treatment

Endodontic retreatment

Endodontic or apical surgery

Cracked teeth

Pulpotomy

Dental trauma treatment

Regenerative endodontics

Sedation endodontics

Pediatric endodontics

About Access Endodontics

Access Endodontics (https://www.access-endodontics.com) is a specialty endodontic care practice focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of issues affecting the inner chamber and roots of the teeth. The practice is located at 912 Main Street, Oregon City, OR 97045 and can be reached by phone at (503) 635-3948. Appointments can also be requested online or arranged via a referring physician. Access Endodontics assists patients with submitting insurance claims and have convenient payment options available, including Visa, MasterCard, debit cards, cash, personal checks, and, if qualified, financing via CareCredit.®

Media Contact

