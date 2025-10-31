While most agencies wait on the sidelines, Access Publishing is taking the lead. Post this

The Access Publishing SEO team has been running experiments to determine what factors increase brand visibility and citations in those AI-generated responses, and building foundational knowledge and methodologies before this becomes mainstream. The testing focuses on:

Analyzing which content formats and structures are most likely to be cited by LLMs.

Testing different optimization approaches and measuring their impact on AI visibility.

Identifying patterns in how LLMs source and reference information.

Evaluating the relationship between traditional SEO signals and LLM citations.

Although Google still has over 16.4 billion daily, AI search is fundamentally changing how consumers find information. Access Publishing is investing early energy into understanding this channel while it's still emerging, to ensure the team effectively leverages LLM search behavior for the benefit of its clients, and is ahead of the trend as LLM search behavior becomes standard. Many of the company's clients can already be found in LLM searches.

Access Publishing is the online marketing leader for local San Luis Obispo County businesses, assisting more than 250 clients in appearing on Google's front page and launched over 200 new local search optimized websites. The company's services include graphic design, print and online advertising, local search optimization, the local Paso Robles Daily News and A-Town Daily News, the San Luis Obispo Visitors Guide, and other local magazines.

