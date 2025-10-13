Accessibility Assistant Simplifies ADA & WCAG Compliance for Shopify, WordPress & Wix Merchants

Accessibility Assistant has expanded its availability across Shopify, WordPress, and Wix, empowering businesses to achieve ADA and WCAG compliance effortlessly. The platform provides built-in support for vision, hearing, mobility, and reading needs with features like text-to-speech, keyboard navigation, high-contrast modes, and dyslexia-friendly profiles. It supports 100+ languages, works with ARIA labels and screen readers, and allows full widget customization. Designed for businesses of all sizes, Accessibility Assistant simplifies compliance, reduces legal risk, and improves user experience—making websites more inclusive, SEO-friendly, and accessible for all users worldwide.

AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accessibility Assistant today announced its expanded availability across leading platforms, including Shopify, WordPress, and Wix, making it easier than ever for businesses of all sizes to achieve ADA, WCAG, and Global compliance. It provides built-in support for vision, hearing, mobility, and reading needs. Features include text-to-speech, keyboard navigation, font and line spacing, high-contrast modes, color adjustments, seizure-safe and dyslexia-friendly profiles, large cursor, and voice navigation. The tool also works seamlessly with ARIA labels, screen readers, and supports 100+ languages. Businesses can customize the widget layout, icon, and colors to match their brand while ensuring a more inclusive digital experience for all users.

Simplifying Compliance for Businesses

Digital accessibility is no longer optional; it's a legal requirement and a business necessity. According to industry reports, more than 4,000 ADA-related lawsuits were filed in 2024 in the United States, with 77% targeting e-commerce websites. As online shopping continues to grow, businesses that ignore accessibility face legal risks, reputational damage, and lost revenue opportunities.

Accessibility Assistant bridges this gap by providing fast, affordable, and scalable solutions designed for modern businesses. Whether you run a small online store or a large enterprise site, the platform ensures compliance with ADA, WCAG 2.1, and WCAG 2.2 standards while improving SEO, users' trust, and overall experience.

Key Features of Accessibility Assistant

Accessibility Assistant is packed with features that help businesses stay compliant and inclusive:

No Coding Needed - Store owners can activate accessibility in a moment, no technical skills required.

Profile Support for Different Needs - Built-in modes for Low Vision, Dyslexia, and Seizure. Safe browsing helps users personalize their experience.

Content Adjustments - Options include bigger text, readable fonts, spacing controls, text-to-speech, reading masks, and highlight tools for links and titles.

Color Adjustments - Users can toggle dark/light contrast, invert or desaturate colors, and fine-tune saturation to improve readability.

Keyboard Navigation - Full navigation using only keyboard keys, with visible focus indicators and skip links.

Orientation & Interaction Tools - Large cursor, reading guides, stop animations, mute sounds, and hide gifs/images for distraction-free browsing.

Multilingual Support - Compatible with 100+ languages, ensuring inclusivity for global audiences.

Cross-Platform Compatibility - Works seamlessly on Shopify, WordPress, Wix, and other platforms.

Customizable Design - Merchants can match widget style to their store theme by adjusting icons, layouts, and colors.

Ongoing Monitoring & Audit Options - Automated checks run in the background, while expert manual audits cover WCAG 2.1 & 2.2 criteria that automation can't test.

Available Across Leading Platforms

Accessibility Assistant is now live on multiple platforms, giving businesses more flexibility to start their compliance journey:

This cross-platform compatibility ensures that businesses, regardless of their CMS or eCommerce solution, can integrate accessibility seamlessly.

Driving Growth Through Accessibility

Accessibility shouldn't feel like a barrier for businesses. "We are offering a powerful yet simple tool across Shopify, WordPress, Wix, and other platforms. We're helping store owners protect themselves legally, improve SEO, and deliver a seamless shopping experience for all users."

Accessibility Assistant not only helps businesses meet compliance standards but also unlocks new growth opportunities:

Legal Protection: Reduce exposure to lawsuits and penalties.

Customer Reach: Tap into the global market of 1.3 billion+ people with disabilities.

SEO Benefits: Improve visibility and rankings with structured, accessible content.

Brand Trust: Demonstrate inclusivity, social responsibility, and future-readiness.

Why Accessibility Matters

Accessibility is more than compliance; it's a growth strategy. Studies show that accessible websites enjoy:

15–20% higher conversion rates, thanks to better usability.

Stronger SEO performance, as search engines prioritize accessible design.

Improved customer loyalty, as inclusivity becomes a deciding factor for consumers.

In today's digital-first economy, creating inclusive online experiences builds trust, protects your business, and fuels long-term growth.

Try It Today !!!

Businesses can get started instantly by running a Free Accessibility Scan to check their website's score and identify key issues. From there, Accessibility Assistant offers the tools and insights needed for full ADA and WCAG compliance across Shopify, WordPress, Wix, and more.

Visitthe website to explore more.

About Accessibility Assistant

Accessibility Assistant is a leading digital accessibility solution that makes compliance simple, practical, and affordable for businesses of all sizes. Built to work seamlessly with ARIA labels and screen readers, it helps businesses on Shopify, WordPress, Wix, and other platforms create inclusive experiences without coding. Its mission is to make the web more accessible so that people of all abilities can use websites with ease.

Trusted by businesses worldwide, the Accessibility Assistant developed by CartCoders is available on Shopify, WordPress, Wix, and other platforms, helping brands stay compliant, expand their audience, and grow without barriers.

