AccessPlus Installs First Business Customers on New Fiber Broadband Network

AccessPlus Fiber, Your Local Connectivity Partner, has been at the forefront of providing advanced connectivity solutions to Pittsfield. The new fiber broadband network promises to deliver lightning-fast, multi-gigabit Internet speeds, significantly enhancing the connectivity experience for businesses in the area.

Kevin Alward, CEO of AccessPlus, commented, "We are thrilled to begin connecting our first business customers in downtown Pittsfield to our state-of-the-art fiber broadband network. This milestone marks the start of a broader initiative to bring superior speed and reliability to the entire community. Our commitment is to meet the growing demand for faster, more dependable Internet services, and this new fiber network is a testament to that promise."

Businesses and residents can visit GetAccessPlus.com to check if their address is eligible for service and then complete a survey. These surveys help AccessPlus identify high-demand areas to prioritize for installation. Those who fill out the surveys are stored in AccessPlus's system, helping them qualify for early adopter incentives and discounts.

AccessPlus has been a cornerstone of Pittsfield's technological landscape for the past two decades. The company has built the city's fiber infrastructure and serves thousands of customers across the Berkshires including commercial enterprises, educational institutions, public safety departments, and healthcare organizations.

Looking ahead, AccessPlus plans to extend its fiber broadband network to residential neighborhoods, ensuring that the entire Pittsfield community can benefit from its advanced connectivity solutions. This phased approach allows AccessPlus to address the specific needs of business customers first, while setting the stage for a comprehensive residential rollout.

Beyond fiber broadband, AccessPlus continues to provide a full suite of business connectivity solutions, including dedicated Internet access, enterprise managed network services, cloud-based phone systems, and SD-WAN backup solutions. These services empower local businesses with the tools needed to thrive in a digitally driven economy.

About AccessPlus Communications:

Founded in 2003, AccessPlus Communications has been a trusted provider of voice and Internet solutions across New England. Under the leadership of CEO Kevin Alward, COO Jason Cummins, and President Doug Norton, AccessPlus has built a robust network of fiber optic infrastructure, catering to markets across Western Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, North Adams, Adams, Worcester, Lenox, Great Barrington, and the Capital District of New York.

For more information on AccessPlus and to check current Internet availability, visit GetAccessPlus.com.

